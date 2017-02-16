WWE Superstar Power Rankings for Week of February 16

1 of 12

Bray Wyatt on his first night as WWE champion. Credit: WWE.com

Within the span of 72 hours, WWE crowned three new champions, broke up the greatest friendship in the world and had a Royal Rumble winner willingly give up his title shot for the first time in history.

Naomi and Bayley are the new women's champions of SmackDown and Raw, respectively, but the biggest story of the week was Bray Wyatt's WWE Championship victory inside the Elimination Chamber.

Raw still has Fastlane to plan for next month, but the blue brand can begin planting seeds for the feuds it will feature at WrestleMania 33.

Samoa Joe has shaken things up on Raw quite a bit in a short time, and he has already established himself as one of the more dangerous competitors on the roster.

Let's take a look at where everyone landed on this week's WWE Superstar power rankings.