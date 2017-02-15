    Golden State WarriorsDownload App

    Draymond Green Ejected for Arguing Call Versus Kings

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 13, 201, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press
    Tyler Conway
February 16, 2017

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter after arguing a foul call.

    Green became animated after he was whistled for a shooting foul on Kings center DeMarcus Cousins, who made the basket for an and-1 on a circus shot. He screamed at officials and flailed his arms in their direction, earning one technical before being tossed for continuing to argue the call.

    The ejection gives Green 10 technical fouls during the 2016-17 season. The NBA assesses a one-game suspension after a player reaches 16 technicals and then another game for every two subsequent fouls.

    Green, of course, had to sit out Game 5 of last year's NBA Finals after accumulating too many flagrant-foul points during the postseason.

    The Warriors trailed the Kings, 50-47, at halftime. Green had two points on 0-of-3 shooting in 15 minutes before his ejection.

