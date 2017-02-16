NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2017: Highlights, Odds and Predictions for Participants

John Raoux/Associated Press

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest has been hit or miss since its inception in 1984, with some legendary competitions (Michael Jordan vs. Dominique Wilkins, Zach LaVine vs. Aaron Gordon) mixing with some bad ones (see a list from Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated here).

This year should fall in the former category, simply because Gordon is returning. However, he has three worthy opponents who should help make the 2017 Slam Dunk Contest one of the better ones in history.

Don't believe me? Check out the best dunks from each participant this year, via the NBA:

Here's a look at the participants, each player's odds to win, some dunk highlights and a prediction.

Player Team Height Weight Appearance in Slam Dunk Contest Odds Aaron Gordon Orlando Magic 6'9" 220 Second -175 Derrick Jones Jr. Phoenix Suns 6'7" 190 First +175 DeAndre Jordan Los Angeles Clippers 6'11" 265 First +700 Glenn Robinson III Indiana Pacers 6'6" 222 First +700

(Odds from OddsShark.com on February 14.)

DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan perhaps suffered from some big-man bias earlier this week when sportsbooks gave him meager 12-1 odds to win, making him the clear underdog in the field.

However, his odds have vaulted to 7-1, likely because he has more hops than folks perhaps give him credit for possessing.

Check out this mixtape the NBA produced of his best dunks last year:

Not only can DeAndre Jordan bounce in the air like he's on a pogo stick, but he can defy gravity enough to throw down monstrous slams—sometimes with a little windmill action thrown in.

He should hold his own on Saturday, but the problem is that this field is loaded.

Glenn Robinson III

You know the Slam Dunk contest has depth when the owner of one of the nastiest dunks of the year has just 7-1 odds to win.

In November, Robinson put 6'10" Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss on a poster. See here for the evidence:

Robinson is clearly looking forward to Saturday. He solicited his Twitter followers for ideas on what dunks he should do in the contest:

And he's also been practicing quite a bit. Note the #shocktheworld hashtag. He's not in this competition just for fun:

Like DeAndre Jordan, Robinson should do well on Saturday, but it's difficult to envision him winning over Derrick Jones Jr. or Gordon.

Derrick Jones Jr.

For the first time in history, a Dunk Contest participant will have played in the D-League in the same season.

Jones Jr., who played one year at UNLV before turning professional this year, is making a name for himself with some incredible dunks for the Northern Arizona Suns.

He's also grabbed a handful of minutes with the Phoenix Suns in February, notching six points in Wednesday's 137-101 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Note the ferocity with which he throws down his jams, most specifically his one-handed lefty tomahawk. You're bound to see that dunk (perhaps with an added twist) at least once on Saturday.

Aaron Gordon

It's funny to look back on the odds for last year's Slam Dunk Contest and note that Gordon was just 9-2 to win the title, with Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton having slightly better odds to win.

No offense to Barton, but Gordon is in a dunking class of his own. Here's a look back at Gordon's duel with LaVine last season:

The only possible issue is that Gordon just recently returned to the court after suffering a bone bruise in his right foot. He has played two games since the injury, however, amassing 33 minutes against San Antonio and 29 versus Miami, so he should be good to go.

Prediction

Don't expect any sloppy performances as has been custom in previous contests. Every player is going to bring it on Saturday.

Gordon and Jones Jr. should reach the finals, but Jordan and Robinson should keep the scores close.

As for the winner, take Gordon to hold off Jones Jr. and win his first Slam Dunk Contest of perhaps many.