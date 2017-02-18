Biggest Jekyll-and-Hyde Teams in College Basketball in 2016-17

1 of 6

Malik Monk Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

I don't know how much explanation this really needs. Everyone has the Jekyll-and-Hyde archetype in their minds.

Alright, well, maybe not everybody. So for those who need a refresher or whatever, Dr. Jekyll was the name of a really good college basketball team from back in the day. Mr. Hyde was a really bad college basketball team. But get this: They were the same team!

I'm nothing if not highly literate and literary. I celebrate that spirit today by reviving the plot of this old novel about college basketball by listing the modern-day teams that most closely fit the Jekyll-and-Hyde mold established many years ago.

The following teams all have a tendency to get fanbases excited with high-level play, only to disappear at critical (or non-critical) times, only to resurface at some other point down the road, lather, rinse, repeat.

Got it? That's great. Here we go.