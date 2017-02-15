    UNC BasketballDownload App

    Kenny Williams to Undergo Knee Surgery, 'Likely' out for Season

    CHAPEL HILL, NC - JANUARY 26: Kenny Williams #24 of the North Carolina Tar Heels takes a three-point shot against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the game at the Dean Smith Center on January 26, 2017 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 91-72. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images
    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2017

    On Wednesday, North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams said guard Kenny Williams suffered a right knee injury and is "likely" out for the remainder of the season, per Inside Carolina.

    Rob Dauster of NBC Sports noted Williams needs surgery and will be out four to six weeks.

    The announcement came after North Carolina beat ACC rival North Carolina State 97-73.

    Andrew Carter of the Charlotte Observer said Williams was seen on the sidelines with crutches during Wednesday's contest.

    The sophomore was essentially a nonfactor as a freshman and averaged just 0.8 points in 4.4 minutes per game.

    However, he took a leap this season and developed into a secondary contributor because of his ability to shoot from the outside. He is averaging 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23.7 minutes per game and is shooting 33.8 percent from three-point range. He is also not afraid to go down low and challenge for boards as a 6'4" guard.

    Theo Pinson started for Williams during Wednesday's win and scored 12 points and dished out four assists.

    If he can play that type of complementary role for the rest of the season, North Carolina will remain among the best teams in the nation even without Williams because Justin Jackson, Joel Berry, Isaiah Hicks and Kennedy Meeks can carry the offensive load.

