Adrien Broner vs. Adrian Granados: Fight Time, Date, Live Stream and TV Info

It's been nearly a year since former four-division champion Adrien Broner stepped inside a ring; his last bout was a technical knockout win in April 2016 over Ashley Theophane that nevertheless saw him stripped of his WBA welterweight title when he failed to make weight.

Broner will look for a more successful return to boxing on Saturday in front of a hometown crowd in Cincinnati when he takes on former sparring partner Adrian Granados for a 10-round welterweight bout.

The bout was initially set for a catchweight of 142 pounds, but according to Granados (h/t RingTV.com's Mitch Abramson), Broner's team requested the weight limit get pushed to 147 pounds.

The fight is the main event of a Showtime card also featuring a welterweight battle between Lamont Peterson and David Avanesyan.

Where: Cintas Center, Cincinnati

When: Saturday, Feb. 18

Time (ET): 9 p.m. ET



TV: Showtime

Live Stream: ShowtimeAnytime

Adrien "The Problem" Broner Adrian "Tigre" Granados 32-2 Record 18-4-2 24 KOs, 69% KOs 12 KOs, 50% 189 Rounds 135 27 Age 27 5'6" Height 5'9" 69" Reach 74" Orthodox Stance Orthodox BoxRec.com

Since that bout against Theophane, Broner has spent 30 days in jail for failing to show up for a felony trial, and in October 2016 he made what appeared to be suicidal remarks on social media. He was also cited for misdemeanor battery in October.

Broner, in the buildup for this fight against Granados, has said he wants to be better.

"It's just about me doing better. It's about changing for the better and being as positive as can be. I'm not bringing negativity to anything I do," he said, per BoxingNews24.com.



On their respective surfaces, Broner's resume sparkles in comparison to that of Granados. The Ohioan isn't quite the elite fighter he claims to be, but he's won titles in four divisions and beaten the likes of Paul Malignaggi, Emmanuel Taylor and John Molina Jr.

Some of Broner's best work has come at junior welterweight, but that's not where he will be at for Saturday's bout.



Bad Left Hook's Scott Christ questioned whether Broner will be at his best at welterweight:

In fact, as a welterweight, Broner is 1-2, and the win over Paulie Malignaggi was fairly controversial, though it did net him a WBA belt. And Broner had to push this fight to a full 147-pound limit instead of the lower contracted weight originally agreed upon. Is he ready? Is he in shape? Is he even much good as a welterweight in the first place? Those are the questions that make him hard to figure out, because they’re consistent questions going into his fights. He wasn't impressive last time out against Ashley Theophane, a fight that would have been fairly easy for anyone who was as great as Broner has claimed to be over the years. And what of that ego? Is it real? Is it an act? He’s a case where it's actually difficult to figure either way.

The aforementioned losses came against Shawn Porter and Marcos Maidana, both of whom are good fighters. Broner should be able to defeat Granados if he's focused and in shape, but the latter is a highly motivated fighter who has earned stoppages in three of his last five wins, including an impressive TKO over then-undefeated Amir Imam.

Granados does have four losses in his career, but those have come against fighters who have combined for only a single loss. Plus, that quartet of defeats all came by split or majority decision. Granados' record is far from perfect, but he is nothing if not a tough out.

While Broner will be motivated to prove he can still be something of a force in boxing, Granados will look to not only use a potential upset as a springboard to greater recognition, but also to honor a fallen friend.



Ed Brown, an unbeaten Chicago boxer, was killed in December in a drive-by shooting. Granados, also from Chicago, hopes that he can win on Saturday for his late friend while also making his community proud.



"Ed Brown was the heart of this neighborhood, and now I need to carry on his legacy. This is my opportunity to do something for my career, but also this community. I have to be twice as great, for me and him," the 27-year-old said, per USA Today's Bob Velin.

Granados and Broner have plenty of familiarity with each other as friends and sparring partners, and it will be interesting to see the strategies employed in this fight.

Broner is far and away the more recognizable boxer, but all those rounds of sparring could mean Granados knows the key to beating his opponent.

Of course, Broner could just as easily turn things around on Granados, but he'll have to utilize his full range of skills to do so. If nothing else, Saturday's bout has plenty in the way of narrative heft, and the clash of talent should make for an entertaining event.