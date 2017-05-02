Cole Hamels Scratched from Rangers vs. Astros Start with Oblique Injury

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday night against the Houston Astros because of oblique tightness.

According to the Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant, Alex Claudio received the starting nod in Hamels' place.

Hamels missed just one start during a standout campaign in 2016. The southpaw went 15-5 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings in 32 starts.

Five starts into the 2017 season, the 2008 World Series MVP has a 2-0 record with a 3.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 4.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Assuming the injury doesn't force Hamels to the disabled list, he could return to the mound when the Rangers embark on a three-game set in the Pacific Northwest against the Seattle Mariners.

Should the ailment prove more severe, Yu Darvish, Martin Perez, Andrew Cashner and Nick Martinez will be tasked with holding the fort down in the Texas rotation.