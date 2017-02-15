Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Score, Highlights, Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

For a brief moment, LeBron James looked like he'd join Kevin Love on the injured list and send the Cleveland Cavaliers' season into a spiral. Then James snapped his bionic ankle back into place and reminded the world of his indestructibility, leading the Cavaliers to a 113-104 win over the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday.

James finished with a game-high 31 points on 12-of-17 shooting, which included a 4-of-5 mark from beyond the arc. The four-time MVP briefly left in the second quarter after twisting his ankle on the foot of Pacers guard Jeff Teague. After lying on the ground in pain for some time, James walked off on his own power and elicited these reactions:

James showed next to zero ill effects after returning to the game, efficiently carving up the Pacers defense in what's quietly been one of the best months of his career. He is shooting 63.4 percent from the floor in eight February games, six of which have seen him make 60 percent or better of his field goals.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes James should get more MVP consideration:

The Cavs and Pacers spent a majority of the game batting back and forth, with Cleveland leading by only three going into the fourth quarter. But the Cavs, strengthened by the sweet shooting of Kyrie Irving and Kyle Korver, pulled away with an early run.

Irving scored eight of his 26 points in the fourth, while a majority (13) of Korver's 22 came in the final 12 minutes. Noted LeBron antagonist, Skip Bayless of Fox Sports 1, used this as an opportunity to say James has more than enough help in Cleveland:

Korver indeed has found a better rhythm since arriving in Cleveland. The three-point specialist, who had just two games of five or more three-pointers with the Atlanta Hawks in 32 appearances, has as many in 19 games with the Cavaliers. Both of those games have come in the last week, and Korver is hitting better than 60 percent of his threes in February.

Poor Hawks Reddit:

Tristan Thompson, who finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, was the only other Cleveland player in double figures.

The Pacers spent most of their evening atoning for the struggles of Paul George, whose 13 points came on 4-of-19 shooting. Nearly all of his misses came from inside the three-point line, with the Cavaliers doing a nice job of corralling him and George at times flat-out missing open looks.

Glenn Robinson III came through with one of his best performances of the season, scoring 19 points and adding six rebounds. Myles Turner and Teague scored 15 points apiece, with the latter adding 11 assists for a double-double.

Monta Ellis rounded out the double-digit scorers for Indiana, which saw its offense perform well for the most part aside from George. The Pacers finished with 12 three-pointers on 24 shots and assisted on 30 of their 40 field goals.

Their defense just didn't bring the same level of punch, as Cleveland knocked down 18 threes and again looked fine without Love. Channing Frye, who had 21 points in Tuesday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, finished with four points on 1-of-8 shooting Wednesday.

The Cavaliers will now head into the All-Star break for some much-needed rest before returning Feb. 23 against the New York Knicks.

Losers of five straight games, the Pacers will attempt to get back in the win column Thursday against the Washington Wizards before the break.