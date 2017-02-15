Argentina Open 2017: Wednesday Tennis Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

Wednesday was a day of avoided upsets at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

No. 1 seed Kei Nishikori, No. 4 seed Pablo Carreno Busta and No. 5 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas all needed the full three sets in their matches to advance to the quarterfinals. Ramos-Vinolas moved on because his opponent, Leonardo Mayer, retired in that third set.

Here is a look at the full scoreboard from Wednesday's action, as well as Thursday's schedule.

Wednesday Scores

Wednesday's scores are courtesy of the ATP World Tour's official website:

Argentina Open Wednesday Results Round of 16 Winner Loser Score (4) Pablo Carreno Busta Alessandro Giannessi 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 (5) Albert Ramos-Vinolas Leonardo Mayer 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 1-0 (retired) (6) Joao Sousa Federico Delbonis 7-5, 6-3 (1) Kei Nishikori Diego Schwartzman 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 Round of 32 Winner Loser Score Gerald Melzer (8) Paolo Lorenzi 6-3, 6-3 Thiago Monteiro Victor Estrella Burgos 6-2, 6-1

Thursday Schedule

The Thursday schedule is courtesy of the ATP Tour's official website:

Argentina Open Thursday Schedule Court Guillermo Vilas Matchup Time (ET) Alexandr Dolgopolov vs. (2) Pablo Cuevas 11:55 a.m. Gerald Melzer vs. Guido Andreozzi Following first stadium matchup (3) David Ferrer vs. Carlos Berlocq Not before 4:45 p.m. Thiago Monteiro vs. Tommy Robredo Not before 7 p.m.

Notable Wednesday Results

(1) Kei Nishikori defeats Diego Schwartzman; 5-7, 6-2, 6-2

JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

It looked like Diego Schwartzman was going to deliver a shocking upset in front of his home-country fans, but Nishikori came storming back in the final two sets.

The tournament's No. 1 seed didn't panic following a lackluster effort in the first set and cruised to a commanding 6-2 performance in the second set and parlayed that effort and momentum into another 6-2 showing in the third.

Nishikori's victory came down to his ability to prevent costly breaks. According to the ATP World Tour's official website, he saved eight of 11 break points. Schwartzman was facing an uphill battle against the top seed, and he lost any chance at an upset by not capitalizing on those chances.

Nishikori will face No. 6 seed Joao Sousa in the quarterfinals. Nishikori is one of the few household names in this tournament, but he will be tested against Sousa, who hasn't dropped a set in the early going.

(5) Albert Ramos-Vinolas defeats Leonardo Mayer; 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 1-0 (retired)

Pat Scala/Getty Images

Mayer's early retirement during the third set against Ramos-Vinolas ended an upset bid and one of the most thrilling matches of the entire tournament to this point.

The two remained on serve throughout the entire match and needed tiebreakers in the first two sets. A third straight tiebreaker seemed like a strong possibility before Mayer's withdrawal after Ramos-Vinolas won the second given the strong serving on both sides.

According to the ATP World Tour's official website, Mayer had nine aces and won 81 percent of his first-service points, while Ramos-Vinolas countered with three aces and 79 percent of his first-service points.

Ramos-Vinolas did have some break chances, but Mayer saved all four of them.

Ramos-Vinolas advanced to the quarterfinals and will face No. 4-seeded Busta, who needed the full three sets to escape Alessandro Giannessi.

If the Spaniard serves like he did Wednesday, he will have a realistic chance to reach the last four, but he needs to take more advantage of the break opportunities against Busta.

Gerald Melzer defeats (8) Paolo Lorenzi; 6-3, 6-3

Michael Dodge/Getty Images

The Argentina Open action didn't all go according to script Wednesday.

Gerald Melzer notched a straightforward upset of the No. 8 seed, Paolo Lorenzi, in straight sets. The match ultimately came down to creating opportunities, and Melzer converted four of his 11 break points compared to just one of six for Lorenzi, per the ATP World Tour's official website.

Lorenzi committed three double-faults and struggled with the serve throughout the match, landing just 53 percent of his first attempts in bounds.

Melzer will face qualifier Guido Andreozzi in the round of 16.

If he continues to create opportunities against the opponent's serve the way he did Wednesday, Melzer will continue advancing. He now has one less highly seeded player to worry about following Wednesday's upset, although a potential quarterfinal match with No. 2 seed Pablo Cuevas would present a daunting challenge.