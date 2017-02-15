    TennisDownload App

    Argentina Open 2017: Wednesday Tennis Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

    Japan's tennis player Kei Nishikori returns the ball to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman during their Argentina Open single tennis match at the Lawn Tennis Club in Buenos Aires on February 15, 2017. / AFP / JUAN MABROMATA (Photo credit should read JUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Images)
    JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images
    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2017

    Wednesday was a day of avoided upsets at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

    No. 1 seed Kei Nishikori, No. 4 seed Pablo Carreno Busta and No. 5 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas all needed the full three sets in their matches to advance to the quarterfinals. Ramos-Vinolas moved on because his opponent, Leonardo Mayer, retired in that third set.

    Here is a look at the full scoreboard from Wednesday's action, as well as Thursday's schedule.

                       

    Wednesday Scores

    Wednesday's scores are courtesy of the ATP World Tour's official website:

    Argentina Open Wednesday Results
    Round of 16
    WinnerLoserScore
    (4) Pablo Carreno BustaAlessandro Giannessi6-1, 4-6, 6-4
    (5) Albert Ramos-VinolasLeonardo Mayer6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 1-0 (retired)
    (6) Joao SousaFederico Delbonis7-5, 6-3
    (1) Kei NishikoriDiego Schwartzman5-7, 6-2, 6-2
    Round of 32
    WinnerLoserScore
    Gerald Melzer(8) Paolo Lorenzi6-3, 6-3
    Thiago MonteiroVictor Estrella Burgos6-2, 6-1

                     

    Thursday Schedule

    The Thursday schedule is courtesy of the ATP Tour's official website:

    Argentina Open Thursday Schedule
    Court Guillermo Vilas
    MatchupTime (ET)
    Alexandr Dolgopolov vs. (2) Pablo Cuevas11:55 a.m.
    Gerald Melzer vs. Guido AndreozziFollowing first stadium matchup
    (3) David Ferrer vs. Carlos BerlocqNot before 4:45 p.m.
    Thiago Monteiro vs. Tommy RobredoNot before 7 p.m.

                 

    Notable Wednesday Results

    (1) Kei Nishikori defeats Diego Schwartzman; 5-7, 6-2, 6-2

    Japan's tennis player Kei Nishikori serves to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman during their Argentina Open single tennis match at the Lawn Tennis Club in Buenos Aires on February 15, 2017. / AFP / JUAN MABROMATA (Photo credit should read JUAN MABROMAT
    JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

    It looked like Diego Schwartzman was going to deliver a shocking upset in front of his home-country fans, but Nishikori came storming back in the final two sets.

    The tournament's No. 1 seed didn't panic following a lackluster effort in the first set and cruised to a commanding 6-2 performance in the second set and parlayed that effort and momentum into another 6-2 showing in the third.

    Nishikori's victory came down to his ability to prevent costly breaks. According to the ATP World Tour's official website, he saved eight of 11 break points. Schwartzman was facing an uphill battle against the top seed, and he lost any chance at an upset by not capitalizing on those chances. 

    Nishikori will face No. 6 seed Joao Sousa in the quarterfinals. Nishikori is one of the few household names in this tournament, but he will be tested against Sousa, who hasn't dropped a set in the early going.

                       

    (5) Albert Ramos-Vinolas defeats Leonardo Mayer; 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 1-0 (retired)

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain plays a forehand in his first round match against Lukas Lacko of Slovakia on day one of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 16, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Pa
    Pat Scala/Getty Images

    Mayer's early retirement during the third set against Ramos-Vinolas ended an upset bid and one of the most thrilling matches of the entire tournament to this point.

    The two remained on serve throughout the entire match and needed tiebreakers in the first two sets. A third straight tiebreaker seemed like a strong possibility before Mayer's withdrawal after Ramos-Vinolas won the second given the strong serving on both sides.

    According to the ATP World Tour's official website, Mayer had nine aces and won 81 percent of his first-service points, while Ramos-Vinolas countered with three aces and 79 percent of his first-service points.

    Ramos-Vinolas did have some break chances, but Mayer saved all four of them.

    Ramos-Vinolas advanced to the quarterfinals and will face No. 4-seeded Busta, who needed the full three sets to escape Alessandro Giannessi.

    If the Spaniard serves like he did Wednesday, he will have a realistic chance to reach the last four, but he needs to take more advantage of the break opportunities against Busta.

                            

    Gerald Melzer defeats (8) Paolo Lorenzi; 6-3, 6-3

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Gerald Melzer of Austria serves in his first round match against Alex De Minaur of Australia on day one of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 16, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge
    Michael Dodge/Getty Images

    The Argentina Open action didn't all go according to script Wednesday.

    Gerald Melzer notched a straightforward upset of the No. 8 seed, Paolo Lorenzi, in straight sets. The match ultimately came down to creating opportunities, and Melzer converted four of his 11 break points compared to just one of six for Lorenzi, per the ATP World Tour's official website.

    Lorenzi committed three double-faults and struggled with the serve throughout the match, landing just 53 percent of his first attempts in bounds.

    Melzer will face qualifier Guido Andreozzi in the round of 16.

    If he continues to create opportunities against the opponent's serve the way he did Wednesday, Melzer will continue advancing. He now has one less highly seeded player to worry about following Wednesday's upset, although a potential quarterfinal match with No. 2 seed Pablo Cuevas would present a daunting challenge.

