Kelvin Beachum's Contract Option Declined by Jaguars, Will Become Free Agent

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Kelvin Beachum's stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars has come to an end after one season, as the team declined his contract option.

NFL.com's Mike Garafolo first reported on Wednesday the Jaguars' decision not to pick up Beachum's contract option, which ESPN.com's Mike DiRocco confirmed on Thursday morning.

DiRocco noted that "Beachum is not a free agent until March 9, so the two sides have plenty of time to agree on a contract. By not picking up the option, however, the Jaguars run the risk that Beachum will decide to test the free-agent market and sign elsewhere."

The Jaguars signed Beachum away from the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason to a very unique deal. He only played in six games with the Steelers in 2015 before tearing the ACL in his left knee during a game against the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last March the Jaguars gave Beachum a one-year deal worth $4.5 million, and it included a four-year, $40 million option with a February 15 deadline to exercise it or decline it.

Beachum told Rachel Holt of NESN on January 31 he hadn't heard anything from the team about his contract.

"I have no idea," Beachum said. "I've really just been focusing on the family (his wife and newborn daughter), and when it's time to talk real business, they'll give me a call."



Beachum did have a successful return to the field in 2016, at least from a health perspective. He started all 15 games he appeared in, though his actual performance left a lot to be desired.

"The play of Beachum was a massive disappointment, given what he has shown in the past," according to Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus. "Beachum was poor as both a pass blocker and in the run game and surrendered 49 total QB pressures on the year."

The Jaguars are coming off a 3-13 season in 2016. Doug Marrone is taking over as head coach on a permanent basis after going 1-1 as the interim coach following Gus Bradley's firing, and the team will be looking to make roster upgrades in an effort to be competitive in the AFC South.

Beachum, while not having a successful 2016, is just 27 years old. He has been a starter since coming into the NFL in 2012 and should at least find a job as a backup tackle with plenty of teams in the NFL needing depth on the offensive line.