NFL Mock Draft 2017: Updated Projections for Top 32 Picks
Now that the Super Bowl is behind us, the volume surrounding NFL draft season has been turned up to 11, with so much expert analysis and so many mock drafts that you may find yourself with whiplash.
This is the time of year when we can gather a ton of additional information about prospects, from the bowl games through pro days and the combine. As a result, the big boards can start to get topsy-turvy as prospects rise and fall.
However, it's important to remember that for NFL general managers, the single most important factor used to evaluate prospects is game film. An excellent combine showing can help push a solid prospect into a higher round, but it likely won't outweigh bad habits shown on tape.
Let's take a look at some prospects who are seeing their stock rise as we approach the combine to see whether they can continue to trend upward as the NFL draft approaches.
|NFL Round 1 Mock Draft
|Selection
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|1
|Cleveland Browns
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|Texas A&M
|2
|San Francisco 49ers
|Mitch Trubisky
|QB
|UNC
|3
|Chicago Bears
|Jonathan Allen
|DE
|Alabama
|4
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|LSU
|5
|Tennessee Titans (via LAR)
|Malik Hooker
|FS
|Ohio State
|6
|New York Jets
|DeShone Kizer
|QB
|Notre Dame
|7
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|LSU
|9
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Derek Barnett
|DE
|Tennessee
|10
|Buffalo Bills
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|Clemson
|11
|New Orleans Saints
|Reuben Foster
|ILB
|Alabama
|12
|Cleveland Browns (via PHI)
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|Ohio State
|13
|Arizona Cardinals
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Clemson
|14
|Indianapolis Colts
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|FSU
|15
|Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN)
|Corey Davis
|WR
|Western Michigan
|16
|Baltimore Ravens
|Solomon Thomas
|DE
|Stanford
|17
|Washington
|Malik McDowell
|DT
|Michigan State
|18
|Tennessee Titans
|John Ross
|WR
|Washington
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Jabrill Peppers
|S
|Michigan
|20
|Denver Broncos
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|21
|Detroit Lions
|Sidney Jones
|CB
|Washington
|22
|Miami Dolphins
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|Alabama
|23
|New York Giants
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|Stanford
|24
|Oakland Raiders
|Zach Cunningham
|ILB
|Vanderbilt
|25
|Houston Texans
|Taco Charlton
|DE
|Michigan
|26
|Seattle Seahawks
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|27
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Quincy Wilson
|CB
|Florida
|28
|Dallas Cowboys
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Alabama
|29
|Green Bay Packers
|Teez Tabor
|CB
|Florida
|30
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Takkarist McKinley
|OLB
|UCLA
|31
|Atlanta Falcons
|Charles Harris
|DE
|Missouri
|32
|New England Patriots
|Tim Williams
|OLB
|Alabama
Rising Stars Ahead of NFL Combine
Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA
UCLA pass-rusher Takkarist McKinley comes off the board at No. 30 in this mock draft, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely hoping he makes it that far.
But some experts are beginning to place McKinley much higher in the first round ahead of the combine.
CBSSports.com's Rob Rang thinks the 21-year-old could catch the eye of the Indianapolis Colts as early as No. 14 overall, providing the team stays put at its draft position. It makes sense given that veteran Robert Mathis has retired.
Rang wrote: "McKinley possesses the explosive upfield speed and flexibility to wreak havoc off the edge."
However, Rang's colleague Dane Brugler still thinks McKinley won't be targeted until later in Round 1, also predicting the Steelers take him at No. 30.
If McKinley does land here, it could be because teams look for more size at the position. As Brugler noted: "McKinley is a tick undersized, but his athleticism and active hands allows him to penetrate the backfield."
If your team needs a pass-rusher, McKinley is a player to keep an eye on at the combine.
Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
Many teams could use an upgrade along their offensive lines, and more and more experts agree that Wisconsin big man Ryan Ramczyk should be the first tackle to come off the board in April.
Fellow prospect Cam Robinson may have won the Outland Trophy as the nation's top blocker, but Rang cautioned that the Tide product "is not as polished as one might think." Brugler had him falling out of the first round altogether.
Meanwhile, Ramczyk transferred to Wisconsin from D-III UW-Stevens Point and became a stud at left tackle for the Badgers.
NFL Network's Mike Mayock shared video from Ramczyk's first Division I game on Twitter:
Mike Mayock @MikeMayock
Watch LT Ryan Ramczyk fold around TE down block and maintain block on the move...LSU was his 1st game in DIV 1 https://t.co/5h0LJsaq3L2/7/2017, 5:21:30 PM
He looked right at home.
David Njoku, TE, Miami
A handful of teams are looking to land a dynamic pass-catcher in the first round, and there's been a lot of buzz surrounding Alabama tight end O.J. Howard.
The Crimson Tide product's hype train left the station at full speed after his performance in the national title game in 2016. But Howard returned to Alabama to take his chances on entering the draft in 2017.
There's no doubt that unless something goes terribly wrong, Howard will be selected on Day 1. But is it possible Miami product David Njoku could go before him?
Brugler certainly thinks so. He could see the Baltimore Ravens targeting Njoku at No. 16, a full six spots ahead of Howard, whom he projects to the Miami Dolphins.
Njoku snagged eight touchdowns and totaled nearly 700 yards in 2016, with his most eye-popping numbers coming against Duke—a game in which he was on the receiving end of two scoring passes and added 134 receiving yards, a career high.
Howard may come with more hype, but Njoku's explosiveness could tempt a team earlier in the first.
