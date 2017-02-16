NFL Mock Draft 2017: Updated Projections for Top 32 Picks

Young Kwak/Associated Press

Now that the Super Bowl is behind us, the volume surrounding NFL draft season has been turned up to 11, with so much expert analysis and so many mock drafts that you may find yourself with whiplash.

This is the time of year when we can gather a ton of additional information about prospects, from the bowl games through pro days and the combine. As a result, the big boards can start to get topsy-turvy as prospects rise and fall.

However, it's important to remember that for NFL general managers, the single most important factor used to evaluate prospects is game film. An excellent combine showing can help push a solid prospect into a higher round, but it likely won't outweigh bad habits shown on tape.

Let's take a look at some prospects who are seeing their stock rise as we approach the combine to see whether they can continue to trend upward as the NFL draft approaches.

NFL Round 1 Mock Draft Selection Team Player Position School 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky QB UNC 3 Chicago Bears Jonathan Allen DE Alabama 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jamal Adams SS LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (via LAR) Malik Hooker FS Ohio State 6 New York Jets DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame 7 Los Angeles Chargers Cam Robinson OT Alabama 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette RB LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 10 Buffalo Bills Deshaun Watson QB Clemson 11 New Orleans Saints Reuben Foster ILB Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (via PHI) Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 13 Arizona Cardinals Mike Williams WR Clemson 14 Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook RB FSU 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN) Corey Davis WR Western Michigan 16 Baltimore Ravens Solomon Thomas DE Stanford 17 Washington Malik McDowell DT Michigan State 18 Tennessee Titans John Ross WR Washington 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jabrill Peppers S Michigan 20 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 21 Detroit Lions Sidney Jones CB Washington 22 Miami Dolphins O.J. Howard TE Alabama 23 New York Giants Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford 24 Oakland Raiders Zach Cunningham ILB Vanderbilt 25 Houston Texans Taco Charlton DE Michigan 26 Seattle Seahawks Garett Bolles OT Utah 27 Kansas City Chiefs Quincy Wilson CB Florida 28 Dallas Cowboys Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama 29 Green Bay Packers Teez Tabor CB Florida 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Takkarist McKinley OLB UCLA 31 Atlanta Falcons Charles Harris DE Missouri 32 New England Patriots Tim Williams OLB Alabama Author's picks

Rising Stars Ahead of NFL Combine

Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

UCLA pass-rusher Takkarist McKinley comes off the board at No. 30 in this mock draft, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely hoping he makes it that far.

But some experts are beginning to place McKinley much higher in the first round ahead of the combine.

CBSSports.com's Rob Rang thinks the 21-year-old could catch the eye of the Indianapolis Colts as early as No. 14 overall, providing the team stays put at its draft position. It makes sense given that veteran Robert Mathis has retired.

Rang wrote: "McKinley possesses the explosive upfield speed and flexibility to wreak havoc off the edge."

However, Rang's colleague Dane Brugler still thinks McKinley won't be targeted until later in Round 1, also predicting the Steelers take him at No. 30.

If McKinley does land here, it could be because teams look for more size at the position. As Brugler noted: "McKinley is a tick undersized, but his athleticism and active hands allows him to penetrate the backfield."

If your team needs a pass-rusher, McKinley is a player to keep an eye on at the combine.

Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

Many teams could use an upgrade along their offensive lines, and more and more experts agree that Wisconsin big man Ryan Ramczyk should be the first tackle to come off the board in April.

Fellow prospect Cam Robinson may have won the Outland Trophy as the nation's top blocker, but Rang cautioned that the Tide product "is not as polished as one might think." Brugler had him falling out of the first round altogether.

Meanwhile, Ramczyk transferred to Wisconsin from D-III UW-Stevens Point and became a stud at left tackle for the Badgers.

NFL Network's Mike Mayock shared video from Ramczyk's first Division I game on Twitter:

He looked right at home.

David Njoku, TE, Miami

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

A handful of teams are looking to land a dynamic pass-catcher in the first round, and there's been a lot of buzz surrounding Alabama tight end O.J. Howard.

The Crimson Tide product's hype train left the station at full speed after his performance in the national title game in 2016. But Howard returned to Alabama to take his chances on entering the draft in 2017.

There's no doubt that unless something goes terribly wrong, Howard will be selected on Day 1. But is it possible Miami product David Njoku could go before him?

Brugler certainly thinks so. He could see the Baltimore Ravens targeting Njoku at No. 16, a full six spots ahead of Howard, whom he projects to the Miami Dolphins.

Njoku snagged eight touchdowns and totaled nearly 700 yards in 2016, with his most eye-popping numbers coming against Duke—a game in which he was on the receiving end of two scoring passes and added 134 receiving yards, a career high.

Howard may come with more hype, but Njoku's explosiveness could tempt a team earlier in the first.