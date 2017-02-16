    NFL DraftDownload App

    NFL Mock Draft 2017: Updated Projections for Top 32 Picks

    FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2016, file photo, UCLA defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley (98) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash. UCLA has produced a defensive lineman or linebacker selected in the first two rounds of the NFL draft in all four seasons under coach Jim Mora, the first time in school history that has happened. McKinley could extend that streak next spring, as Mora sees the senior defensive end as a
    Young Kwak/Associated Press
    Michelle BrutonFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2017

    Now that the Super Bowl is behind us, the volume surrounding NFL draft season has been turned up to 11, with so much expert analysis and so many mock drafts that you may find yourself with whiplash. 

    This is the time of year when we can gather a ton of additional information about prospects, from the bowl games through pro days and the combine. As a result, the big boards can start to get topsy-turvy as prospects rise and fall. 

    However, it's important to remember that for NFL general managers, the single most important factor used to evaluate prospects is game film. An excellent combine showing can help push a solid prospect into a higher round, but it likely won't outweigh bad habits shown on tape.

    Let's take a look at some prospects who are seeing their stock rise as we approach the combine to see whether they can continue to trend upward as the NFL draft approaches. 

     

    NFL Round 1 Mock Draft
    SelectionTeamPlayerPositionSchool
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles GarrettDETexas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitch TrubiskyQBUNC
    3Chicago BearsJonathan AllenDEAlabama
    4Jacksonville JaguarsJamal AdamsSSLSU
    5Tennessee Titans (via LAR)Malik HookerFSOhio State
    6New York JetsDeShone KizerQBNotre Dame
    7Los Angeles ChargersCam RobinsonOTAlabama
    8Carolina PanthersLeonard FournetteRBLSU
    9Cincinnati BengalsDerek BarnettDETennessee
    10Buffalo BillsDeshaun WatsonQBClemson
    11New Orleans SaintsReuben FosterILBAlabama
    12Cleveland Browns (via PHI)Marshon LattimoreCBOhio State
    13Arizona CardinalsMike WilliamsWRClemson
    14Indianapolis ColtsDalvin CookRBFSU
    15Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN)Corey DavisWRWestern Michigan
    16Baltimore RavensSolomon ThomasDEStanford
    17WashingtonMalik McDowellDTMichigan State
    18Tennessee TitansJohn RossWRWashington
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersJabrill PeppersSMichigan
    20Denver BroncosRyan RamczykOTWisconsin
    21Detroit LionsSidney JonesCBWashington
    22Miami DolphinsO.J. HowardTEAlabama
    23New York GiantsChristian McCaffreyRBStanford
    24Oakland RaidersZach CunninghamILBVanderbilt
    25Houston TexansTaco CharltonDEMichigan
    26Seattle SeahawksGarett BollesOTUtah
    27Kansas City ChiefsQuincy WilsonCBFlorida
    28Dallas CowboysMarlon HumphreyCBAlabama
    29Green Bay PackersTeez TaborCBFlorida
    30Pittsburgh SteelersTakkarist McKinleyOLBUCLA
    31Atlanta FalconsCharles HarrisDEMissouri
    32New England PatriotsTim WilliamsOLBAlabama
    Author's picks

     

    Rising Stars Ahead of NFL Combine

    Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA

    Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

    UCLA pass-rusher Takkarist McKinley comes off the board at No. 30 in this mock draft, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely hoping he makes it that far.

    But some experts are beginning to place McKinley much higher in the first round ahead of the combine.

    CBSSports.com's Rob Rang thinks the 21-year-old could catch the eye of the Indianapolis Colts as early as No. 14 overall, providing the team stays put at its draft position. It makes sense given that veteran Robert Mathis has retired.

    Rang wrote: "McKinley possesses the explosive upfield speed and flexibility to wreak havoc off the edge."

    However, Rang's colleague Dane Brugler still thinks McKinley won't be targeted until later in Round 1, also predicting the Steelers take him at No. 30.

    If McKinley does land here, it could be because teams look for more size at the position. As Brugler noted: "McKinley is a tick undersized, but his athleticism and active hands allows him to penetrate the backfield."

    If your team needs a pass-rusher, McKinley is a player to keep an eye on at the combine. 

     

    Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

    Many teams could use an upgrade along their offensive lines, and more and more experts agree that Wisconsin big man Ryan Ramczyk should be the first tackle to come off the board in April. 

    Fellow prospect Cam Robinson may have won the Outland Trophy as the nation's top blocker, but Rang cautioned that the Tide product "is not as polished as one might think." Brugler had him falling out of the first round altogether. 

    Meanwhile, Ramczyk transferred to Wisconsin from D-III UW-Stevens Point and became a stud at left tackle for the Badgers. 

    NFL Network's Mike Mayock shared video from Ramczyk's first Division I game on Twitter:

    He looked right at home. 

     

    David Njoku, TE, Miami 

    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    A handful of teams are looking to land a dynamic pass-catcher in the first round, and there's been a lot of buzz surrounding Alabama tight end O.J. Howard.

    The Crimson Tide product's hype train left the station at full speed after his performance in the national title game in 2016. But Howard returned to Alabama to take his chances on entering the draft in 2017. 

    There's no doubt that unless something goes terribly wrong, Howard will be selected on Day 1. But is it possible Miami product David Njoku could go before him?

    Brugler certainly thinks so. He could see the Baltimore Ravens targeting Njoku at No. 16, a full six spots ahead of Howard, whom he projects to the Miami Dolphins. 

    Njoku snagged eight touchdowns and totaled nearly 700 yards in 2016, with his most eye-popping numbers coming against Duke—a game in which he was on the receiving end of two scoring passes and added 134 receiving yards, a career high.

    Howard may come with more hype, but Njoku's explosiveness could tempt a team earlier in the first. 

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 