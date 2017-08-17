4-Star WR Prospect Matthew Hill Commits to Auburn over Alabama, South Carolina

Photo Credit: Scout.com

The Auburn Tigers added a versatile wide receiver to their future offense Thursday when prospect Matthew Hill joined their 2018 recruiting class.

Hill announced his commitment to Auburn on Twitter:

Hill, who is 6'2" and 185 pounds, is a 4-star recruit, per Scout, and the No. 244 overall player, No. 47 wide receiver and No. 3 wide receiver from the state of Georgia in his class.

He drew attention from some of the best programs in the country, and blue-chip teams such as Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, South Carolina and LSU were all included on Scout's list of interested schools at some point during the recruiting process.

Hudl shared a look at some of the highlights that demonstrate how Hill caught the eye of so many top-notch programs:

Chad Simmons of Scout noted Hill served as a kick returner, running back and defensive back in addition to his wide receiver duties as a high school player. While he likely won't line up at so many spots in the college game, it is a testament to his versatility and overall athleticism that he can fill so many roles.

Scout provided a breakdown of Hill's game and pointed to his ball skills and body control when the ball is in the air. It also praised his blocking skills, which will help him stay on the field for all three downs, and his ability to change directions with quickness in the open field.

If he lives up to his potential, he will use that quickness to turn in game-changing plays for Auburn as it looks to contend for SEC titles in the coming seasons.