Biggest Challenges Facing Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 Offseason

Not many NFL teams entered the 2017 offseason with a more complicated set of challenges than the Philadelphia Eagles, who in many ways will decide the franchise's trajectory for the coming years.

The organization has made some decisive moves toward success recently, kick-started by abruptly ending the Chip Kelly era after two seasons. General manager Howie Roseman locked down a few key players and brought on Doug Pederson, who led the Eagles to a hot start in 2016 before tapering off to finish 7-9.

But it's the trade up in last year's draft to select Carson Wentz, who more than proved his potential and ability to be the franchise quarterback, that really gives Eagles fans the hope that they aren't too far from being serious contenders.

With all of this in mind, Roseman and company have a lot of work to do in the offseason to fix up a roster with plenty of holes. They're pretty limited in how they can do that and have a couple of complicated decisions to make with impending free agents.

Let's dive into every major challenge the Eagles will face this offseason.