WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 15

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT was home to the first United Kingdom Championship match Wednesday since the tournament that saw Tyler Bate become the first to hoist the gold.

Bate battled Trent Seven in the main event of this week's show, which was an hourlong broadcast featuring minimal wrestling and an overload of backstage vignettes and video packages.

Liv Morgan looked to go 2-0 against Billie Kay and Peyton Royce Wednesday night. To do so, she recruited a very special tag team partner with a sparkling win-loss record of her own.

The Authors of Pain were in action, but it was DIY and The Revival who stole tag team headlines later in the night.

As the brand continues to rebound and rebuild from its most recent TakeOver special, find out everything that went down Wednesday night on WWE Network with this exclusive recap of the February 15 episode.