WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 15
WWE NXT was home to the first United Kingdom Championship match Wednesday since the tournament that saw Tyler Bate become the first to hoist the gold.
Bate battled Trent Seven in the main event of this week's show, which was an hourlong broadcast featuring minimal wrestling and an overload of backstage vignettes and video packages.
Liv Morgan looked to go 2-0 against Billie Kay and Peyton Royce Wednesday night. To do so, she recruited a very special tag team partner with a sparkling win-loss record of her own.
The Authors of Pain were in action, but it was DIY and The Revival who stole tag team headlines later in the night.
As the brand continues to rebound and rebuild from its most recent TakeOver special, find out everything that went down Wednesday night on WWE Network with this exclusive recap of the February 15 episode.
The Authors of Pain Squash the Competition
Lance Anoa'i and Garrison Spears were the unfortunate competition of NXT tag team champions The Authors of Pain.
Akam and Rezar grabbed hold of the inexperienced competitors and delivered stereo corner Death Valley Drivers. From there, a double powerbomb followed, and the champs finished their jobberific opponents off with The Final Chapter to Anoa'i.
Result
The Authors of Pain defeated Anoa'i and Spears
Grade
D-
Analysis
If you have seen one Authors of Pain squash, you have seen them all.
The last thing NXT can afford at this point is a tag team division bogged down by squash matches involving an unstoppable, brutish set of champions. It did not work when The Ascension tore through everyone, and it will not work here, either.
Luckily, the A.O.P. at least have DIY and The Revival to work with until they develop their in-ring abilities beyond what they are capable of at this point.
Ember Moon and Liv Morgan vs. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce
Liv Morgan selected Ember Moon as her tag team partner for Wednesday's match against Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.
The undefeated Moon inexplicably played the babyface-in-peril role, isolated and beaten down by the opportunistic heels.
She fought her way back into the match, though, and made the hot tag to Morgan. The New Jersey native exploded into the match with a series of clotheslines and dropkicks that showcased her unlimited energy. Morgan delivered a bulldog to Royce that had the heels reeling.
Unfortunately, Kay would eliminate Moon from the match via big boot, and the mean girls of NXT scored the win following Kay's pinfall on Morgan.
Result
Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Liv Morgan and Ember Moon
Grade
C-
Analysis
This was...not good.
Worse than the disjointed, sloppy match itself is the booking behind it.
Can anyone explain why Moon's undefeated streak was sacrificed for a throwaway tag match no one will remember beyond the conclusion of the broadcast?
Why was she booked in the role of the babyface in peril, thus putting the spotlight on Morgan? More importantly, how can Kay and Royce be taken seriously when they lose every other match they compete in?
These are questions NXT officials need to address as they try to figure out the best way to rebuild the division.
DIY Promo
Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano made their way to the ring for a special in-ring promo.
They discussed their loss to The Authors of Pain and everything that preceded it, most of which helped the last year of their careers go down as the their best. They rightfully reiterated they are due a contractually obligated rematch.
This brought out Paul Ellering and the NXT tag team champions.
The Hall of Fame manager told the former titleholders they can have their rematch in two weeks and then urged them to say their goodbyes to their loved ones because they will not have the opportunity when that time comes.
The Revival interrupted Gargano's insistence that the match go down tonight, attacking the former champions. The Authors of Pain hit the ring, attempting to avenge the sneak attack they suffered last week, but Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder scurried for higher ground before any damage could be done.
WWE United Kingdom Championship Match: Tyler Bate vs. Trent Seven
In his first title defense under the NXT umbrella, United Kingdom champion Tyler Bate battled Trent Seven.
A hard-hitting main event match, featuring the stiff European style that defined the tournament Bate won to capture the title, the contest shined a light on both competitors as control was exchanged back and forth throughout.
Late, Bate delivered a big Exploder suplex from the ropes that netted a two-count. He followed up with an attempt at the Tyler Driver '97, but Seven fought out. His attempt to fight back was thwarted courtesy of a rolling kick by the champion and ended in disappointing fashion with the aforementioned Tyler Driver '97.
Result
Tyler Bate defeated Trent Seven
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was OK.
Hardly the endorsement most probably wanted the match to elicit, but there was something about it, from beginning to end, that lacked urgency and the psychology necessary to be the epic encounter the title needs at this point.
Both men are very skilled workers, but both wrestle a style that would benefit from the presence of a strong heel rather than in a babyface vs. babyface setting.
Bate continues to look like a star, but without the presence of a top contender and lead heel, there is only so much he can accomplish.
Thank goodness Pete Dunne is still hanging around, waiting for the opportune time to strike and capture the title he feels should have been his by now.
