    Wolves vs. Chelsea: FA Cup 2017 Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2017

    Chelsea will be attempting to avoid a huge FA Cup shock when they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fifth round on Saturday.

    The Blues arrive at Molineux Stadium in supreme form, leading the Premier League by eight points from Manchester City.

    Wolves are 18th in the EFL Championship and will be forced to dig deep to keep their cup ambitions alive.

    Here is how you can watch the match:

         

    Date: Saturday, Feb. 18

    Time: 5:30 p.m. (GMT)/12:30 a.m. (ET)

    TV: BT Sport 2 (UK only), Fox Sports 2 (U.S. only)

    Stream: BT Sport AppFox Soccer 2Gofubo.tv

          

    Preview 

    Wolves will be pleased to welcome a side from the top flight to Molineux once again after sliding down the divisions in recent times, but the match might be a step too far for the historic West Midlands club.

    Manager Paul Lambert has his side playing a more attractive brand, but the results are not flowing at league level.

    On the other hand, Chelsea are marching to the Premier League title, less than a year after meekly surrendering their crown and former coach Jose Mourinho was relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge during the season.

    Mourinho's permanent replacement Antonio Conte has hit the ground running in his first stint in England, and everything he has touched has turned to gold in his opening months in charge.

    Wolves are just six points above the relegation zone. The FA Cup will not be a priority in Lambert's mind ahead of Chelsea's visit.

    Presenter Danny Baker highlighted the hosts' predicament:

    Tom Doyle of the London Evening Standard reported the visitors have no injury concerns ahead of the trip, but defender David Luiz could be rested as rotation kicks in. Kurt Zouma is expected to be named in the starting XI as Conte shuffles the pack in his favour.

    Cesc Fabregas and goalkeeper Asmir Begovic could also make rare starts as the Chelsea fringe gets a chance to shine in the cup, per Doyle.

    Wanderers eliminated Liverpool in the previous round, causing one of the biggest cup upsets in recent years. Their home advantage could give them energy, but Chelsea's defence is far superior to the Anfield club.

    Wolves were inspirational as they knocked out the Reds, but Chelsea have shown a resilience not displayed by any other top-flight side this term in England.

    Conte is happy to win ugly when the situation dictates it, and it is very hard to see the Blues losing on their travels to inferior opposition.

    However, as the FA Cup always proves, lower-league teams can raise their expectations in one-off affairs, giving Wolves a puncher's chance of victory.

