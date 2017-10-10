Nikola Mirotic Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Cavaliers

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic left Tuesday's exhibition game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a sprained left ankle, according to the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson.

Mirotic scored five points before departing.

Entering his fourth NBA season, Mirotic is in desperate need of a resurgent campaign. Last year, the 26-year-old averaged 10.6 points per game on 41.3 percent shooting from the field and a middling 34.2 percent from three.

While never anything major, Mirotic also dealt with his share of injuries last season. An illness cost him a stretch of four games in January, and he suffered a back problem in February that held him out for three contests.

Mirotic also lost 16 games in 2015-16 to injury after appearing in all 82 as a rookie. Bobby Portis may see some extra minutes with Mirotic on the mend.