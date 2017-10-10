    Nikola Mirotic Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Cavaliers

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2017

    Chicago Bulls' Nikola Mirotic (44) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' James Jones (1) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic left Tuesday's exhibition game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a sprained left ankle, according to the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson.

    Mirotic scored five points before departing.

    Entering his fourth NBA season, Mirotic is in desperate need of a resurgent campaign. Last year, the 26-year-old averaged 10.6 points per game on 41.3 percent shooting from the field and a middling 34.2 percent from three.

    While never anything major, Mirotic also dealt with his share of injuries last season. An illness cost him a stretch of four games in January, and he suffered a back problem in February that held him out for three contests.

    Mirotic also lost 16 games in 2015-16 to injury after appearing in all 82 as a rookie. Bobby Portis may see some extra minutes with Mirotic on the mend.

