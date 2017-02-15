Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Andrea Pinamonti and Marc Navarro

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Inter Milan are reportedly ready to hand young forward Andrea Pinamonti a new contract to fend off interest from Liverpool.

That's according to Corriere Dello Sport (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness), which suggested the Serie A giants want the 17-year-old to sign on for another five years at the San Siro. Liverpool are said to be the club with the most interest in landing the striker.

According to David Amoyal of ESPN FC, the Reds aren't the only side to have taken a good look at the Italy youth international:

Pinamonti made his league debut for Inter on Sunday, as he was introduced as a late substitute in the 2-0 win over Empoli. Despite his tender years, there are plenty excited about what he may bring to the Nerazzurri. Here is a look at why:

In the primavera setup, goals have been easy to come by for the youngster. According to Transfermarkt, he's found the net 15 times in 15 matches for the youth team, showcasing tremendous awareness, technical proficiency and inventive finishing.

Those sorts of numbers have prompted manager Stefano Pioli to call Pinamonti into the senior setup, and as noted by OptaPaolo, the club had enough faith in the teenager to start him in a UEFA Europa League game:

For Liverpool, he'd be an exciting purchase with the future in mind. The club do have some bright academy talents in the forward positions, with Ben Woodburn a player who has already made an impression in the senior setup despite his age.

However, the decision to stay at Inter would be a smart one for Pinamonti. Not only is consistency important for his development, he's becoming more involved with the first team, and in Mauro Icardi, he has the chance to learn from one of the most natural goalscorers around.

Reds Linked with Marc Navarro

According to El Mundo Deportivo (h/t Aaron Flanagan of the Daily Mirror), Liverpool are considering a summer move for Espanyol full-back Marc Navarro.

The 21-year-old has burst on to the scene recently with the Catalan club and has shone in his four appearances in La Liga. It's suggested the rangy right-back has a release clause in his contract of £21.3 million.

Despite playing in defence, he's bagged two goals and one assist already in the top flight, impressing with some energetic forward forays and determined defensive play.

As things stand, Liverpool are not in need of a new right-back. Nathaniel Clyne has proved himself to be a very dependable option since arriving at the club, while youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold has impressed plenty, including former Stoke City defender Danny Higginbotham, when appearing for the first team:

It's still very early days for Navarro, having only just made the step up to top-flight football. But after such a sensational start to his La Liga career, it's only natural there'll be interest.

It would be a huge surprise if Liverpool were to pay that kind of money to land him, as manager Jurgen Klopp will surely be content with the options he has at his disposal in the position. Navarro will benefit from stability to keep his development on an upward trajectory, too.