Gustav Nyquist Suspended 6 Games by NHL for High Stick on Jared Spurgeon

The NHL suspended Detroit Red Wings winger Gustav Nyquist six games Wednesday for his high sticking of Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon during Sunday's 6-3 loss.

Nyquist, 27, struck Spurgeon in the face with his stick at the 14:13 mark of the first period after the Wild defenseman pushed him into the boards while jostling for a loose puck. He was handed a two-minute penalty for high-sticking. Spurgeon briefly left the game but did not suffer any serious injuries.

“Completely accidental,” Nyquist told reporters after the game. “I didn’t mean to do that. My stick gets caught, I’m trying to get body position on him. I’m happy he was out there again. Obviously I had no intention of doing that. My stick gets caught and looks bad, but I’m happy he’s OK.”

The NHL announced Sunday that Nyquist would have an in-person meeting with the department of player safety. Nyquist later waived his right to the in-person meeting, choosing to discuss the matter with officials over the phone. In-person meetings allow the league to hand out suspensions of six games or more, under the collective bargaining agreement.

While Wild coach Bruce Boudreau was unhappy with the perceived dirty play by Nyquist, Spurgeon seemed mostly thankful to be all right.

“I haven't really seen a replay or anything," Spurgeon said Sunday, per Michael Russo of the Star Tribune. "I'm sure something will happen and the league will do something. I'm just happy it didn't go in my eye or something like that.”

Nyquist will begin to serve his suspension with Wednesday night's game against the St. Louis Blues. He will be eligible to return March 4, when Detroit travels to Edmonton to play the Oilers.

Chris Johnston of SportsNet noted the suspension will cost Nyquist $158,333.33 in salary.