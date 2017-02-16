Bray Wyatt vs. AJ Styles vs. John Cena and Top WWE Matches for Week of Feb. 16

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Bray Wyatt's fight to reach and stay atop the WWE peak produced two of the most thrilling matches of a stacked week.

The Eater of Worlds first took down AJ Styles and John Cena inside a steel enclosure at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. He then withstood those foes again two nights later on SmackDown. Each time, Wyatt and his opponents thrived.

Wyatt proved he belonged in the main event twice over. His two biggest victories led to two of his top in-ring performances.

The sinister WWE champion wasn't alone in producing between the ropes, though. Bayley's crowning achievement, two United Kingdom stars visiting NXT and Luke Harper's breakout moment led to high-quality contests, as well.

The following is a look at those matches and the week's best WWE action on Raw, SmackDown, 205 Live and Sunday's PPV. The bouts' story, in-ring action and biggest moments determined the rankings.