Boston Celtics' Biggest Needs Heading into 2016-17 NBA Trade Deadline

2 of 6

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

The Celtics expected to have a top-five defense this year, but they've spent the majority of the season ranked in the bottom half of the league in defensive efficiency. Their biggest problem on that end? An inability to prevent second-chance opportunities for opponents, according to head coach Brad Stevens.

"Our first-shot defense—even as I go throughout the year now, and I've really started to break down where we are defensively and why we are there and everything else—our first shots that we're allowing, I feel pretty good about. We have to shore up the rebounding somehow," Stevens said.

The Celtics lost their top rebounder (Jared Sullinger) and a rebounding wing with size (Evan Turner) in free agency and have failed to adequately replace their contributions over the first three-plus months of the season.

The end result has been a 74.9 defensive rebounding percentage, which ranks 28th in the league. Boston is also surrendering 13.9 second-chance points per game, the fifth-most in the NBA.

A pair of undersized big men in Al Horford (6'10") and Amir Johnson (6'9"), whose rebounding numbers are declining, have left Boston exposed in the paint on a nightly basis. Boston's best rebounding big man (Tyler Zeller) has fallen out of the rotation since Stevens elected to go small with his lineups, further magnifying an issue. Stevens admits it's an area that the team might need help in from a personnel standpoint.

"It's a good question," Stevens said when asked about adding a rebounder. "From my standpoint, from my seat, I look at how can we block out a little bit better, how can we pursue the ball a little bit better. How can we rotate guys a little bit better to have better matchups, whatever the case may be.

"Do we need to switch more, even though we're switching a lot? Because that keeps the ball in front of you and lets you block out at the very least. But I've said it all year, we're not going to win many rebounding battles. If we can manage it, then we have a chance to win."

Adding a strong rebounder like Kyle O'Quinn, Nerlens Noel or Jeff Withey could do wonders for the Celtics in the final two months of the season as they try to manage those battles.