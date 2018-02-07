4-Star WR Justyn Ross Commits to Clemson over Alabama, Auburn

Credit: Scout

Clemson added one of the top wideouts in the country to its 2018 class after securing the commitment of Justyn Ross.

Ross announced his decision on Wednesday, per Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press, picking the Tigers over Alabama and Auburn.

The 4-star wide receiver ranks 15th nationally at his position, and he's the 101st-best player overall, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Standing 6'4", Ross will present matchup problems for defensive backs at the next level. It's cliche to say "you can't coach size," but that axiom applies to the Phenix City, Alabama, native. His height will make him a weapon inside the red zone.

His catch radius extends to lower throws as well. ESPN.com's Gerry Hamilton showed Ross picking the ball off the ground during a workout in December:

Ross' route-running is a work in progress. In high school, he can get away with relying largely on his physical tools. That won't last as long in FBS, where the talent gap tightens a bit more. As a result, he'll need to need to improve his technique.

In tight spaces, Ross possesses the agility and footwork to create separation from a defender. Scout's John Garcia Jr. shared a clip of Ross exhibiting that agility during a drill last December:

Ross has the potential to become one of the best pass-catchers in FBS, especially on deeper throws. He'll feast on man coverage, where he'll be able to use his height and hands to devastating effect.

Fans shouldn't expect Ross to become a key member of the aerial attack in 2018. After he's had a year to learn the offense and hone the finer details of being an FBS wideout, the sky is the limit.

Clemson's top three receivers were all juniors last year. Deon Cain and Ray-Ray McCloud declared for the 2018 NFL draft, leaving Hunter Renfrow as their top returning wideout.

The Tigers already signed Derion Kendrick, the No. 4 wide receiver in the 2018 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Just within the last few years, Clemson has seen Sammy Watkins, DeAndre Hopkins and Mike Williams selected in the first round of the NFL draft. The moniker "Wide Receiver University" has been well-earned.

Between Ross, Kendrick and Tee Higgins, the No. 2 receiver in 2016, the offense should remain in great shape after Cain and McCloud decided to move on.