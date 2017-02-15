    Real MadridDownload App

    Champions League 2017: Top Scorers After Wednesday's Round-of-16 Results

    Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (top) dives over Napoli's goalkeeper from Spain Pepe Reina during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match Real Madrid CF vs SSC Napoli at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on February 15, 2017. / AFP / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU (Photo credit should read PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images)
    PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2017

    Real Madrid gained a 3-1 first-leg advantage over Napoli in their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, but the visitors gave Los Blancos a scare on Wednesday.

    Karim Benzema equalised for Real after Napoli took an early lead, netting his fifth strike in this season's tournament. Further efforts from Toni Kroos and Casemiro wrapped up the result in the second half.

    Arsenal crashed to a humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich in the other first-leg match, defeated 5-1 in Bavaria.

    Robert Lewandowski scored his sixth goal in the competition this term, forcing the Gunners to limp home after a painful night.

    Here are Wednesday's results from Europe's biggest club competition:

    UEFA Champions League 2017: Wednesday Results
    HomeScoreAway
    Bayern Munich5-1Arsenal
    Real Madrid3-1Napoli
    UEFA Champions League 2017: Top Scorers
    PosPlayerClubGoals
    1Lionel MessiBarcelona10
    2Edinson CavaniPSG7
    3Robert LewandowskiBayern Munich6
    4Karim BenzemaReal Madrid5
    5Mesut OzilArsenal4
    5Riyad MahrezLeicester City4
    5Pierre-Emerick AubameyangBorussia Dortmund4
    5Arda TuranBarcelona4
    5Dries MertensNapoli4
    5Andre SilvaPorto4
    Wednesday Recap

    Real Madrid applied swagger and guile as they fought back against Napoli in the Spanish capital, overturning the visitors' early lead at the Bernabeu.

    Lorenzo Insigne opened the scoring in the first moments of the game, catching goalkeeper Keylor Navas cold, curling his effort with precision past the stopper from long range.

    Benzema quickly allowed Real back into the tie as he met Dani Carvajal's magnificent cross, heading home from close range as Madrid applied pressure in response.

    (L-R) Karim Benzema of Real Madrid, James Rodriguez of Real Madridduring the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Real Madrid and SSC Napoli on February 14, 2017 at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain(Photo by VI Images via Getty Ima
    VI-Images/Getty Images

    The hosts dominated the rest of the first half but had to wait until after the half-time interval to bury the match.

    Kross made it 2-1 with a classy side-foot finish, hitting Napoli as they were pushing up the field.

    The third goal came quickly for Los Blancos after a world-class volley by Casemiro smashed into the back of Napoli net from distance.

    BT Sport Football provide footage of the magical strike:

    Cristiano Ronaldo drifted in and out of the game, impressive in the first half but quiet after half-time.

    Napoli deserved better than their 3-1 loss, but they will feel the Madrid defence has frailties ahead of the second leg as they often hurt their opponents.

    It was a terrible night for Arsenal at Bayern as the Bundesliga outfit smashed the Gunners 5-1.

    Arjen Robben's superbly struck 25-yard opener gave the hosts the lead after 11 minutes, but Alexis Sanchez scored from a rebound after he missed a penalty, providing a lifeline to the Premier League giants.

    The second half saw Arsenal mentally collapse, with the hosts running riot as Gunners coach Arsene Wenger watched on.

    Arsenal's Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka (L) and Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski (R) vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen football match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal in Munich, southern Germany, on Fe
    CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

    Lewandowski gave Bayern the lead once more after 53 minutes, and a quick-fire brace by Thiago Alcantara made it 4-1.

    Substitute Thomas Muller rubbed salt in the wounds just before the final whistle as he claimed his side's fifth.

    Once again, Arsenal have proved they are not from the elite level of European football, and it will be a tough summer for Wenger as he considers the future of his team.

    The Gunners are a good passing outfit, but their defence makes them vulnerable against any side that can attack with gusto.

