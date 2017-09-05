4-Star WR Prospect Jahan Dotson Commits to UCLA over Clemson, Alabama

Photo credit: Scout.com

Four-star wide receiver prospect Jahan Dotson has committed to UCLA, giving the squad an impact receiver in the 2018 class.

Dotson is considered the No. 24 receiver in the country by 247Sports and the No. 118 player overall.

The recruit out of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, doesn't have elite size at 5'11", 165 pounds, or even ideal speed with a 40-yard dash time of 4.73 seconds, per ESPN.com. However, he makes up for it with game-changing plays on the field.

Peddie School quarterback Allan Walters, a Vanderbilt commit and former teammate of Dotson's, explained.

"Jahan isn't the biggest athlete who catches everyone's eye before a game, but once he starts playing football, we're all watching something special," Walters said, per Bleacher Report's Tyler Donohue. "His routes are so smooth, he can make anybody miss, and—probably the most impressive thing—he makes it all look effortless."

Dotson is a gamer who has proved himself at a variety of positions on offense, defense and special teams, and his skill set will translate to the next level.

He will see some competition on the depth chart early in his career, although he could try to work his way onto the field on special teams. Adding strength could benefit him going forward.

The receiver should make a positive impact before long.