    Donald Trump Declines to Fill Out 2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket

    US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with teachers, school administrators and parents in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 14, 2017.
    SAUL LOEB/Getty Images
    February 15, 2017

    After eight years of ESPN's "Barack-etology" specials, President Donald Trump will not follow in Barack Obama's footsteps.

    According to Rick Maese of the Washington Post, Trump has declined to fill out a 2017 March Madness bracket for ESPN.

    Per Maese, an ESPN spokesperson provided the following statement regarding Trump's decision: "We expressed our interest to the White House in continuing the presidential bracket. They have respectfully declined."

    White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks suggested Trump and ESPN could link up for something down the line, according to Maese: "We look forward to working with ESPN on another opportunity in the near future."

    Obama is a noted sports fan and former high school basketball player who went over his bracket with ESPN's Andy Katz on an annual basis.

    Trump has sports ties in his own right as the former owner of the USFL's New Jersey Generals, but he'll keep any potential NCAA tournament selections to himself.

