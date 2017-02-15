Real Madrid vs. Napoli: Score, Reaction from 2017 Champions League Round of 16

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Real Madrid defeated Napoli 3-1 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, claiming a precious lead at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Lorenzo Insigne gave the Naples team a shock lead in the opening minutes of the game, but order was soon restored as Karim Benzema headed an equaliser in the first half.

Toni Kroos gave the hosts the lead immediately after the half-time interval with a smart finish, but the goal of the night came from the boot of Casemiro, whose stunning volley from distance made it 3-1.

Dani Carvajal returned at right-back for Madrid, as Raphael Varane partnered Sergio Ramos at centre-back. Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema led the attack for the hosts with Gareth Bale still missing from the squad after injury.

Amadou Diawara and Piotr Zielinski were given the nod over Jorginho and Allan in Napoli's central midfield, as the Italians set up to be solid when out of possession.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

The Galacticos were almost a goal up after just 26 seconds as Benzema tested goalkeeper Pepe Reina with a stinging shot, triggering the Bernabeu to explode into life, but it was the visitors who stunned the masses as they scored the opener after eight minutes.

Insigne claimed the away goal as the player caught 'keeper Keylor Navas napping, curling his sublime effort beyond the Costa Rican into the bottom-right corner from distance.

ESPN's Dermot Corrigan called the action as the Italians struck:

MailOnline Sport provided tactical details of the audacious goal:

Madrid were clearly agitated by their early failure and Ramos was soon in the referee's book for a late tackle.

Ronaldo and Benzema continued to prowl in the final third, but whistles were already coming from impatient Real fans.

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

The hosts' prayers were answered after 18 minutes as Benzema headed home from six yards after Carvajal provided a perfect cross.

Bleacher Report UK's Sam Tighe predicted Real would soon be back in the game:

The hosts dominated and dictated possession after the equaliser, and Ronaldo should have given Real the lead, shooting high over the crossbar when he should have scored from 12 yards.

Despite the unexpected miss, Ronaldo continued to be the aggressor against Napoli's defence, and a second goal seemed to be only moments away.

The Italians sank deep as Madrid found their rhythm and intent, and the hosts were in full flow as they attacked with verve.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Benzema should have claimed his brace shortly before half-time, released by Ronaldo's perfectly weighted pass. However, the Frenchman failed to beat Reina when clear on goal.

Madrid pressure didn't cease until the referee blew the whistle for the interval, and the visitors appeared stunned as they left the field after Los Blancos' powerful comeback.

WhoScored.com provided the vital statistics during the break, including player ratings, with Real largely in charge:

Napoli remained dangerous on the counter-attack in the second half, with Madrid making a sluggish start.

However, with their first clear attack after the restart, Kroos caught Reina on his heels with a calm finish.

The German passed the ball into the net, just when it appeared Napoli would assert control over the second half.

Squawka Football highlighted the midfielder's contribution:

The Bernabeu was lit up after 54 minutes by a wonderful volley by Casemiro, whose shot thundered past Reina from long distance.

The strike was representative of manager Zinedine Zidane's playing career, full of craft and world-class quality.

James Horncastle of BT Sport gave a simple assessment of the magnificent finish:

BT Sport Football provided footage of the volley:

To Napoli's credit, they kept their chins up and their chests puffed out as they hunted a route back into the game.

Madrid appeared to have little interest in defending, allowing the visitors a chance to push back.

The hosts completely switched off after gaining a cushion, and Dries Mertens should have scored Napoli's second after the visitors sliced through Los Blancos with surprising ease.

The frantic pace of the match had evaporated in the closing 10 minutes, with both teams suffering with fatigue and mental tiredness.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

The visitors chipped away in the closing stages, but Madrid consolidated to shut the door. Marcelo should have grabbed Real's fourth when released by Ronaldo, but the defender rolled his effort wide of the target.

Despite the defeat, Napoli will feel they are still in the tie as Madrid displayed defensive issues and vulnerabilities.

The hosts once again leaned on their magnificent attitude towards attacking football, entertaining their fans as they claimed a vital lead from the first leg.