4-Star DE Jeremiah Martin Commits to Texas A&M over Oklahoma, Washington, More

Credit: 247Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies received a commitment from a potential sack artist Wednesday, as defensive end Jeremiah Martin announced his decision to sign with the school, per 247Sports' Brian Perroni.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Martin is a 4-star recruit and the No. 254 overall player, No. 15 weak-side defensive end and No. 35 recruit from the state of California.

The Cajon High School standout from San Bernardino is a two-sport star who also excels at basketball, but taking down quarterbacks on the gridiron will be his main focus moving forward.

Per 247Sports, Martin stands 6'5" and weighs 240 pounds, which suggests he can afford to add even more bulk to his frame without losing much of his trademark explosiveness.

In an interview with Scout.com's Brandon Huffman in January 2017, Martin mentioned his desire to bulk up.

He also discussed his versatility and some of the players he compares favorably to: "Schools like my pass rush, but then they like me with my hands up. I had two interceptions this year. I get compared to [former UCLA DE Takkarist] McKinley and also to [UCLA signee] Jaelan Phillips, who's also a great player."

Following an impressive junior season, Martin was bombarded with scholarship offers, and many of the best programs in the nation showed interest.

According to 247Sports, Oklahoma, Alabama, Michigan, USC, UCLA, Washington and Colorado were among the schools that pursued him.

Because of the prevalence of spread offenses in college football and how many teams employ high-volume passing attacks, players of Martin's ilk are of the utmost importance.

He is a disruptive force because of his size, quickness and wide array of moves, and he will be a major asset at the collegiate level as he continues to develop his full skill set.

Since going 11-2 in 2012, its first season as part of the SEC, Texas A&M has stagnated and struggled to contend for titles in the conference.

The Aggies went 8-5 each season from 2014 through 2016, and a failure to make significant gains on the defensive side of the ball has contributed to that.

The departure of stud defensive end Myles Garrett hurt the defense in 2017, but Martin has the potential to be a Garrett-esque player with enough seasoning.