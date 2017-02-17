Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City: FA Cup 2017 News, Live Stream, TV Info

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester City will be looking to continue their recent upturn in form in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday, although they won't have things all their own way when they visit Huddersfield Town at the Kirklees Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side moved up into second in the Premier League on Monday, as they were comprehensive 2-0 winners over Bournemouth, with Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling on the scoresheet. After a testing festive period, the Etihad Stadium outfit look to be back in the groove again.

Huddersfield's main aim this season will be promotion to the Premier League, but manager David Wagner will relish the challenge of going up an elite opponent. They've been in sensational form as of late, winning their last six matches in all competitions.

Here is the latest team news for both sides on the cusp of the tie, some key viewing details and a look at how one of the most appealing fixtures of Round 5 will play out.

Date: Saturday, February 18

Time: 3 p.m. (GMT), 10 a.m. (ET)

Live Stream: FOX Soccer 2GO (U.S.)

TV Info: FOX Sports 1 (U.S.)

Team News

Huddersfield: As reported by the club's official website, Wagner was without Jonathan Hogg for the win over Rotherham United on Tuesday due to a groin problem, while Chris Lowe also missed out with a hamstring issue. Additionally, Sean Scannell (ankle), Harry Bunn (hamstring) and Kasey Palmer were all absent.

Likely XI: Danny Ward; Tommy Smith, Michael Hefele, Christopher Schindler, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis; Philip Billing, Aaron Mooy; Rajiv van La Parra, Isaiah Brown, Elias Kachunga; Nahki Wells

Manchester City: Guardiola will be without Gabriel Jesus for the majority of the campaign after he broke his metatarsal against Bournemouth, while Ilkay Gundogan is another long-term absentee. The manager could give captain Vincent Kompany a chance to prove his fitness.

Likely XI: Willy Caballero; Pablo Zabaleta, Nicolas Otamendi, Vincent Kompany, Gael Clichy; Fabian Delph, Fernando, Kevin De Bruyne; Nolito, Kelechi Iheanacho, Raheem Sterling

Preview

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Given they are still battling for the Premier League title and have a testing tie in the UEFA Champions League to come in midweek against AS Monaco, the FA Cup won't be a big priority for Guardiola.

But the competition is chance for the manager to clinch silverware in his first season in charge at the club and immediately etch his name into the annals of City's history. For a manager like Guardiola, looking to imbue a unique philosophy on the team, a piece of silverware in the cabinet means more patience.

He'll be desperate for the team to continue performing well, especially those in the attacking third. As noted by FourFourTwo's Seb Stafford-Bloor, Sterling seems to be benefiting from the influence of the manager in particular:

Should City hook it up in the final third, they'll win this one comfortably. But if there are signs of complacency and an eye on the Monaco match, Huddersfield possess the quality and confidence to punish them.

Huddersfield continue to impress under Wagner. Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Wagner has steered the Terriers up to third in the Championship table, with the team playing some exhilarating football in the process. The manager always encourages his men to operate on the front foot, and before what'll be a sellout crowd on Saturday, don't expect the hosts to take a step back.

Per BBC Sport's Nick Garnett, evidently the Huddersfield fans rate their manager highly:

Although both sides will have their eye on other accomplishments between now and the end of the season, this fifth-round encounter should be an absorbing spectacle.

In Kachunga, Brown and Wells, Wagner has tremendous variety to call upon in the attacking positions, and should City defend with the lackadaisical streak we've seen from them frequently under Guardiola, a big upset may be on the cards.

City look to have turned a corner, though. A month ago, Huddersfield may have represented excellent value to spring a surprise. But Guardiola's men are looking focused with the crunch matches coming thick and fast; Huddersfield have the quality to give the visitors a game, but the Premier League side will eventually stamp their authority at the Kirklees Stadium.

Prediction: Huddersfield 1-3 Manchester City