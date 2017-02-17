    Real MadridDownload App

    Real Madrid vs. Espanyol: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2017

    Real Madrid's charge for La Liga supremacy continues as Los Blancos host Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday.

    Los Blancos are just one point ahead of Barcelona in the latest standings, and a shock defeat could allow Sevilla to pull level with the Real on points.

    Espanyol have won eight La Liga games this term and reside in ninth as they actively chase a European-qualification berth.

    Home fans will be willing the inclusion of superstar Gareth Bale after the Welshman returned to full training following a lengthy injury, per Dev Trehan of Sky Sports.

     

    Date: Saturday, Feb. 18

    Time: 3:15 p.m. (GMT)/10:15 a.m. (ET)

    TV: beIN Sports USA (U.S.)

    Stream: beIN Sports Connectfubo.tv

     

    Preview

    The potential return of Bale arrives at the right time for coach Zinedine Zidane, as Barca's campaign could soon be primarily focussed on the league title after their humiliating 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League knockouts.

    Bale has been absent for an extended period, and the game against Espanyol might have come too soon for the Wales international as he continues to rehabilitate.

    Sky Sports reported Zidane wants the attacker available any time before Real face Napoli in the second leg of their Champions League encounter.

    "I hope that Bale is back with us before the return leg against Napoli," said Zidane. "He still has to return to team training, which is the most important thing. He's fine. He's working very well and looks determined."

    Bale has been out since November as he was forced to undergo ankle surgery to address a tendon issue, per Sky Sports.

    The player's pace will be vital to Real's charge, and Mexican club Pachuca recently concluded Bale is now the quickest player on the planet:

    If Bale is afforded further time out of the first-team scene, Madrid have their usual menace in attack, provided by Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

    The France international remains in Zidane's plans, but his overall form has failed to hit previous levels. Ronaldo has also not matched his contributions from recent years, but his number are still impressive.

    The icon has 14 goals in 16 appearances in La Liga this term, according to WhoScored.com.

    The visitors are not in their best form for their trip to the capital and have lost two of their past five games in the Spanish league.

    However, they recently defeated Sevilla 3-1, proving they have the appetite against La Liga's top-contending outfits.

    Real will feel Barca breathing down their necks as the second half of the campaign progresses, and the La Liga crown could be Blaugrana coach Luis Enrique's saving grace. 

    Like Madrid, Barca demand trophies. They will not allow their fiercest rival to run away with the championship without a scrap.

