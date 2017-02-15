Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank Responds to Criticism of Donald Trump Comments

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Adam Wells

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank has responded to the criticism he received after making comments last week in support of President Donald Trump.

In a full page advertisement published in the Baltimore Sun, Plank clarified his comments and the values he and Under Armour want to project.

"In a business television interview last week, I answered a question with a choice of words that did not accurately reflect my intent," Plank wrote. "I want to clarify to our hometown exactly the values for which Under Armour and I stand. Under Armour stands for opportunity."

Continuing, Plank wrote the company stands "firmly for equal rights" and "immigration is a source of strength, diversity and innovation for global companies based in America."

"With an anticipated new executive order on immigration set to come out," he wrote, "we will join a coalition of companies in opposition to any new actions that negatively impact our team, their families or our community."

During an appearance on CNBC's Fast Money Halftime Report on February 7, Plank described Trump as someone who will help the business community in the United States.

"I think he’s highly passionate," Plank said (h/t Jessica Chasmar of the Washington Times). "To have such a pro-business President is something that is a real asset for the country. People can really grab that opportunity. ... I’m a big fan of people that operate in the world of publish and iterate versus think, think, think, think, think. So there’s a lot that I respect there."

Plank's comments drew the ire of many around the country, including Under Armour-sponsored athletes, like Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and former WWE star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Johnson said in an Instagram post Plank's comments were "lacking in perspective."

Regarding Plank's comments Trump can be an asset, Curry told Marcus Thompson II of the San Jose Mercury News he would "agree with that description, if you remove the "'et' from asset."

Curry also said he had conversations with Plank about his comments and where Under Armour stood on the issues, and it's "the brand I know he's built and one that...I'm standing on."

Plank founded Under Armour in 1996, after he finished playing college football primarily as a special teams player at the University of Maryland.