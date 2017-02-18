Roy Jones Jr. vs. Bobby Gunn: Winner, Recap and Knockout Reaction

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

The years keep passing, yet Roy Jones Jr. keeps winning after earning a technical knockout victory over Bobby Gunn on Friday night.

Per BoxingScene.com, the referee stopped the fight seven seconds into the eighth round and awarded Jones the victory.

This was a one-sided slaughter on the part of Jones. He had no problems hitting Gunn with a series of jabs and picked his spots to take bigger risks.

Gunn's corner initially didn't want him to continue the fight after seven rounds, when his nose started bleeding and he had nothing left in the tank to even get his hands up in an effort to stop Jones from hitting him.

It didn't take long before the referee agreed with Gunn's corner, putting an end to his misery and letting Jones celebrate his latest triumph.

At 48 years old, Jones is no longer at the peak of his career anymore but continues to step in the ring at every opportunity he can. He's now won his last three fights, after knocking out Vyron Phillips and earning a unanimous decision over Rodney Moore in 2016.

This was a different kind of challenge for Jones than those previous two fights. Phillips had no professional fights under his belt and won a contest in which he would have earned $100,000 if he defeated Jones. Moore is 51 years old and has a mediocre 17-14-2 career record.

Gunn has produced better results throughout his career with a 21-7-1 record after losing to Jones, but this was his first boxing match since 2013, and he lost his previous three fights prior to entering the ring Friday.

Despite the long absence from traditional boxing, Gunn spent time as a professional bare-knuckle boxer. He has been in the arena of the sport without actually strapping on the gloves in a marquee fight.

Yet Jones didn't seem concerned about Gunn's absence being a hindrance to his ability in this fight.

"I know Bobby Gunn is coming to bring it," Jones said when the fight was announced in December, per ESPN's Dan Rafael. "He's a hard-nose, tough fighter that comes right at you, but I'm going to show him why I'm one of the best that ever did it and he doesn't belong in the ring with me."

Jones lived up to his word with this victory. He's not setting himself up for any title fights, or even a huge pay-per-view main event, but at his age, taking part in these weird spectacles gives him a platform to keep doing something that's been part of his professional life since 1989.

No one will ever be able to take away the Jones boxing fans remember from his peak in the 1990s as super middleweight and light-heavweight champion. This is a version of him that's fighting to fight, and the results have gone his way more often than not.