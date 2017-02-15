    SnookerDownload App

    Welsh Open Snooker 2017: Latest Scores, Draw, Schedule After Wednesday's Results

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Ronnie O'Sullivan of England plays a shot during the final match against Joe Perry of England on day eight of the Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace on January 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2017

    After stunning crowds in the first round, 15-year-old Jackson Page lit up the 2017 Welsh Open Snooker as he beat John Astley to reach the last 32 at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, on Wednesday.

    The young teenager won his second-consecutive match on the professional circuit, beating the world No. 78 in a final-frame decider.

    Page delighted local crowds with his 4-3 victory, and the young Welshman is proving the depth of his quality—standing as the current under-18 world champion.

    Neil Robertson fell in the second round as last year's Welsh Open finalist narrowly lost 4-3 to Lee Walker.

    Later, Ronnie O'Sullivan features in the evening session.

    Here are the latest results from the tournament:

    Welsh Open Snooker 2017: Wednesday Results
    Ronnie O'SullivanTBDMark Davis
    Fergal O'Brien4-2Chris Wakelin
    Elliot SlessorTBDJimmy Robertson
    Mark King2-4Scott Donaldson
    Zhou Yuelong4-1Paul S. Davison
    Ross Muir4-0Marco Fu
    Graeme Dott4-1Adam Stefanow
    Lee Walker4-3Neil Robertson
    Judd TrumpTBDAlex Borg
    Jackson Page4-3John Astley
    Allister CarterTBDDarryl Hill
    Hossein Vafaei Ayouri4-2Christopher Keogan
    Thepchaiya Un-Nooh4-1Ryan Day
    Tian PengfeiTBDBarry Hawkins
    Jamie Cope1-4Anthony Hamilton
    Craig Steadman4-1Sam Baird
    Stuart BinghamTBDRory McLeod
    Stephen Maguire3-4Ian Burns
    Liang WenboTBDMichael White
    Andy Hicks3-4Robbie Williams
    Jamie Jones2-4Dominic Dale
    Igor Figueiredo4-2Anthony McGill
    Stuart Carrington4-2Wang Yuchen
    Allan TaylorTBDRobin Hull
    Shaun MurphyTBDJosh Boileau
    Robert MilkinsTBDEden Sharav
    Mark AllenTBDBoonyarit Keattikun
    Peter EbdonTBDMei Xiwen
    Kurt MaflinTBDJames Wattana
    Mitchell MannTBDSean O'Sullivan
    Thor Chuan LeongTBDYan Bingtao
    Mike DunnTBDMark Selby
    BBC Sport

     

    Wednesday Recap

    Page was the toast of Cardiff once again, as the young wizard defeated Astley at the Motorpoint.

    The Ebbw Vale-born future superstar completed his victory with the scores tied at 3-3, prevailing in the final frame.

    According to BBC Radio Wales (h/t BBC Sport Wales), Page was overjoyed with his second win at the Welsh Open and wants to turn professional as soon he's permitted:

    School let me have whatever time off I want because they know there could be a career in it.

    When that black went in, I didn't know what to feel. It was just unreal.

    I was a wildcard [entry] so everyone was telling me just to enjoy it, for experience. But I knew I could still do well and hopefully win a few games and that's what I did first game.

    I'm really happy with that.

    BBC Sport profiled the young talent as they tipped their hat to his amazing achievement:

    Page is the pre-eminent player on the junior circuit, but snooker fans across the globe now know who he is—all at the tender age of 15.

    He has already collected £2,500 for reaching the second round, and he will add another £1,000 if he qualifies for the third round, per BBC Sport Wales.

    It was a disappointing day for Australian maverick Robertson, who will not repeat last year's success of reaching the final.

    The Thunder From Down Under lost 4-3 to Walker, ending his personal interest in this year's event.

    Robinson's victor was O'Sullivan in last season's final, and the Rocket is in action during tonight's matches.  

