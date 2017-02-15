Welsh Open Snooker 2017: Latest Scores, Draw, Schedule After Wednesday's Results

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

After stunning crowds in the first round, 15-year-old Jackson Page lit up the 2017 Welsh Open Snooker as he beat John Astley to reach the last 32 at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, on Wednesday.

The young teenager won his second-consecutive match on the professional circuit, beating the world No. 78 in a final-frame decider.

Page delighted local crowds with his 4-3 victory, and the young Welshman is proving the depth of his quality—standing as the current under-18 world champion.

Neil Robertson fell in the second round as last year's Welsh Open finalist narrowly lost 4-3 to Lee Walker.

Later, Ronnie O'Sullivan features in the evening session.

Here are the latest results from the tournament:

Welsh Open Snooker 2017: Wednesday Results Ronnie O'Sullivan TBD Mark Davis Fergal O'Brien 4-2 Chris Wakelin Elliot Slessor TBD Jimmy Robertson Mark King 2-4 Scott Donaldson Zhou Yuelong 4-1 Paul S. Davison Ross Muir 4-0 Marco Fu Graeme Dott 4-1 Adam Stefanow Lee Walker 4-3 Neil Robertson Judd Trump TBD Alex Borg Jackson Page 4-3 John Astley Allister Carter TBD Darryl Hill Hossein Vafaei Ayouri 4-2 Christopher Keogan Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 4-1 Ryan Day Tian Pengfei TBD Barry Hawkins Jamie Cope 1-4 Anthony Hamilton Craig Steadman 4-1 Sam Baird Stuart Bingham TBD Rory McLeod Stephen Maguire 3-4 Ian Burns Liang Wenbo TBD Michael White Andy Hicks 3-4 Robbie Williams Jamie Jones 2-4 Dominic Dale Igor Figueiredo 4-2 Anthony McGill Stuart Carrington 4-2 Wang Yuchen Allan Taylor TBD Robin Hull Shaun Murphy TBD Josh Boileau Robert Milkins TBD Eden Sharav Mark Allen TBD Boonyarit Keattikun Peter Ebdon TBD Mei Xiwen Kurt Maflin TBD James Wattana Mitchell Mann TBD Sean O'Sullivan Thor Chuan Leong TBD Yan Bingtao Mike Dunn TBD Mark Selby BBC Sport

Wednesday Recap

Page was the toast of Cardiff once again, as the young wizard defeated Astley at the Motorpoint.

The Ebbw Vale-born future superstar completed his victory with the scores tied at 3-3, prevailing in the final frame.

According to BBC Radio Wales (h/t BBC Sport Wales), Page was overjoyed with his second win at the Welsh Open and wants to turn professional as soon he's permitted:

School let me have whatever time off I want because they know there could be a career in it. When that black went in, I didn't know what to feel. It was just unreal. I was a wildcard [entry] so everyone was telling me just to enjoy it, for experience. But I knew I could still do well and hopefully win a few games and that's what I did first game. I'm really happy with that.

BBC Sport profiled the young talent as they tipped their hat to his amazing achievement:

Page is the pre-eminent player on the junior circuit, but snooker fans across the globe now know who he is—all at the tender age of 15.

He has already collected £2,500 for reaching the second round, and he will add another £1,000 if he qualifies for the third round, per BBC Sport Wales.

It was a disappointing day for Australian maverick Robertson, who will not repeat last year's success of reaching the final.

The Thunder From Down Under lost 4-3 to Walker, ending his personal interest in this year's event.

Robinson's victor was O'Sullivan in last season's final, and the Rocket is in action during tonight's matches.