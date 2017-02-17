FA Cup 2017: 5th-Round TV Schedule, Live Stream, Odds and Predictions

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

It's at this stage of the FA Cup, with teams just four victories away from glory at Wembley, that winning the illustrious trophy starts to become a realistic prospect for the 16 teams still involved.

That includes the two non-league sides, Sutton United and Lincoln City, who remain in contention at the fifth-round stage. Having come so far, the pair will be confident of toppling Premier League opposition this weekend; Lincoln travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley, while Sutton host Arsenal in what'll be a fascinating encounter at Gander Green Lane.

Elsewhere, plenty of big names are in contention. Runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea visit Wolverhampton Wanderers, who conquered Liverpool in the previous round, while Huddersfield Town will host Pep Guardiola's in-form Manchester City.

Here is the schedule for the weekend in full, including the crucial viewing information, plus a look at how the bookmakers feel these fifth-round fixtures will pan out.

FA Cup 2016-17: Round 5 Schedule Date Time (GMT) Fixture TV Prediction Saturday, February 18 12:30 p.m. Burnley vs. Lincoln City* FOX Sports (U.S.), BT Sport (U.K.) 2-0 Saturday, February 18 3 p.m. Middlesbrough vs. Oxford FOX Sports (U.S.) 1-0 Saturday, February 18 3 p.m. Millwall vs. Leicester City FOX Sports (U.S.) 1-1 Saturday, February 18 3 p.m. Huddersfield vs. Manchester City FOX Sports (U.S.) 1-3 Saturday, February 18 5:30 p.m. Wolves vs. Chelsea* FOX Sports (U.S.), BT Sport (U.K.) 1-2 Sunday, February 19 2 p.m. Fulham vs. Tottenham** FOX Sports (U.S.), BBC One (U.K.) 1-2 Sunday, February 19 4:15 p.m. Blackburn Rovers vs. Manchester United* FOX Sports (U.S.), BT Sport (U.K.) 0-2 Monday, February 20 7:55 p.m. Sutton United vs. Arsenal** FOX Sports (U.S.), BBC One (U.K.) 0-3 Various

Matches in the United States can be streamed via FOX Soccer 2GO

*Matches can be streamed via the BT Sport website (U.K.)



**Matches can be streamed via the BBC Sport website (U.K.)

FA Cup 2016-17: Round 5 Odds Burnley (100/333) Draw (5/1) Lincoln City (163/20) Middlesbrough (25/61) Draw (173/50) Oxford United (631/100) Huddersfield (168/25) Draw (171/50) Manchester City (2/5) Milwall (247/100) Draw (231/100) Leicester City (109/100) Wolves (157/20) Draw (347/100) Chelsea (50/139) Fulham (71/20) Draw (57/20) Tottenham Hotspur (10/13) Blackburn Rovers (143/20) Draw (15/4) Manchester United (50/139) Sutton United (17/1) Draw (149/20) Arsenal (100/667) OddsShark

Figures courtesy of OddsShark and accurate as of 5:30 p.m., February 15.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

After beating Liverpool at Anfield with a memorable display in the fourth round, Wolves don't have it any easier in Round 5, with Antonio Conte's Chelsea juggernaut visiting Molineux.

Paul Lambert's side won't have any fear after their heroics on Merseyside. That day they were compact, composed at important points in the match, and when they created chances in the first period, they were clinical in front of goal.

The key man that afternoon was Helder Costa, who ran the Liverpool defence ragged. WhoScored's Martin Laurence thinks he's good enough to play in the top flight:

Whether he's good enough to pose problems for this Chelsea team is another matter, though, with Conte's men eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

On Sunday, they weren't at their best in a 1-1 draw with Burnley, although it took a special strike from Robbie Brady for the Clarets to find the net. Even though Chelsea aren't quite clicking going forward at the moment, teams are still finding it hard to build momentum against them.

Luiz is set to sit this one out. Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

It'll be intriguing to see what XI Conte fields for this match, as the Blues only have two competitions to focus on between now and the end of the season. David Luiz, according to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, will be rested for the game after a couple of recent niggles, but expect a strong Blues XI to eventually come through.

Prediction: Wolves 1-2 Chelsea

Sutton United vs. Arsenal

The biggest match in Sutton United's history will be staged on Monday, as they seek to get the better of Premier League giants Arsenal.

It's a gargantuan challenge, but not one you'd say is impossible for the non-league side. After all, in the previous round, not only did they upset Leeds United on their own patch, they were by far the better side in an impressive 1-0 win.

Sutton beat Leeds to earn a glamour tie with Arsenal. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Sutton players will undoubtedly raise their game, and on what will be an unfamiliar 3G surface for the Gunners, there are advantages the underdogs will seek to utilise.

Ben Grounds of the MailOnline believes the pitch, in particular, could help Paul Doswell's men:

The match puts Arsenal under pressure, as they'll be expected to turn up and win handsomely against the fifth-tier outfit.

Arsene Wenger's side were emphatic 5-0 winners against Southampton in the previous round, but you sense this assignment, against an XI playing in the biggest match of their lives, will be tougher. If the Gunners aren't on it from the off and are jaded from their UEFA Champions League exploits against Bayern Munich in midweek, they could be shocked.

One man who will surely feature is Danny Welbeck, who is still working his way back to fitness after his recent injury layoff.

Per the Match of the Day Twitter account, he likes playing on the road in this competition:

The watching world will be hoping the stars align for Sutton, that the tepid version of Arsenal show up and one of the biggest shocks in FA Cup history is recorded. However, the Gunners simply have too much quality and will eventually progress into the quarter-finals at a canter.

Prediction: Sutton United 0-3 Arsenal