Manchester City Transfer News: Manuel Neuer Discusses Bayern Munich Exit Rumours

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has refuted claims he could join former manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, as the Sky Blues review their No. 1 options.

Paul Vinnell of Sky Sports quoted the Germany international ahead of the Bundesliga winners' clash with Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League, and Neuer was clear he has no current plans to move—but was honoured by the speculation.

There was no contact, and, as you know, I'm happy and satisfied here—and my contract I've just extended actually," Neuer said. "It honours me that there's speculation and talk about it. Pep [Guardiola] still has my phone number—but he hasn't called me, so everything is all right.

Neuer has long been regarded as the best stopper in world football, only challenged by Manchester United's No. 1, David De Gea.

According to Arsenal's official website, Gunners keeper David Ospina lauded Neuer ahead of Wednesday's Champions League Round of 16 match and explained why the German is the best in the business:

We all know how good Neuer is. He's done great things and continues to prove that he's a top goalkeeper. On top of that, he's great with his feet - I think that makes him a very complete keeper. Yes [he is like a South American], we always try to play with the ball at our feet - that's something we work on a lot at home. It's a key part of the modern game.

Here is the player in action:

Neuer continues to be a rock for Bayern in the German league, recording nine clean sheets in 20 appearances this term, according to Squawka.com.

The Germany national side's Twitter feed also recently hailed Neuer's record at club level:

Guardiola certainly has questions to ask of his defence, and the signing of Claudio Bravo has backfired after Joe Hart was sent out on loan.

The 33-year-old Chile international has achieved just four clean sheets in 19 Premier League appearances, per Squawka, and is no longer an automatic starter.

Neuer holds the standard and quality City require, but it is unlikely he will abscond from Bavaria in the immediate future.

However, the goalkeeper has won everything in the game with his club, and the challenge of the Premier League is desirable to the very best players on the planet.