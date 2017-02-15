Boogie Joins 3 Players with at Least 40 Pts, 10 Reb and 5 Ast in a 2016-17 Game
February 15, 2017
Fact: DeMarcus Cousins had 40 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the Kings' 97-96 win over the Lakers on Tuesday night, his second game this season with at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. He joins Russell Westbrook (6), James Harden (6) and Jimmy Butler (2) as the only players to have multiple games with at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five assists this season.
Source: B/R Insights
