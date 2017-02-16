San Antonio Spurs' Biggest Needs Heading into 2016-17 NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 6

Elsa/Getty Images

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, teams are running out of hours to address weaknesses on the roster. The San Antonio Spurs are fortunate because it's not a time to panic.

However, it's still a time crunch.

In the last six years, San Antonio has only finalized three trades before the cutoff—though trading Theo Ratliff (2010) and acquiring Austin Daye (2014) aren't exactly blockbuster deals. That doesn't mean the front office is overlooking flaws, though.

The Spurs have a few depth possibilities to consider addressing. Granted, not every shortcoming can be fixed with a trade. San Antonio's greatest need is achieving a critical yet unquantifiable goal.