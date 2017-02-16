San Antonio Spurs' Biggest Needs Heading into 2016-17 NBA Trade Deadline
As the NBA trade deadline approaches, teams are running out of hours to address weaknesses on the roster. The San Antonio Spurs are fortunate because it's not a time to panic.
However, it's still a time crunch.
In the last six years, San Antonio has only finalized three trades before the cutoff—though trading Theo Ratliff (2010) and acquiring Austin Daye (2014) aren't exactly blockbuster deals. That doesn't mean the front office is overlooking flaws, though.
The Spurs have a few depth possibilities to consider addressing. Granted, not every shortcoming can be fixed with a trade. San Antonio's greatest need is achieving a critical yet unquantifiable goal.
Future-Minded Minutes for Dejounte Murray
With only one exception, the upcoming summer will result in one thing: Dejounte Murray as a rotational player for 2017-18.
Manu Ginobili will face yet another retirement decision, while Patty Mills will be an unrestricted free agent worth eight figures per season. Additionally, Jonathan Simmons will be a restricted free agent, according to Basketball Insiders. Barring a Spurs-esque move where they manage to keep all three, Murray's time will have arrived.
When the playoffs arrive, it's doubtful Murray plays a significant and meaningful role. Although he might be a part of some important possessions, the minutes will likely be sparse.
As soon as next season, the Washington product will be asked to handle a nightly spot. Any minutes he receives until mid-April will be beneficial for his—and San Antonio's—future.
Playoff-Worthy Stretch 4
Davis Bertans has done little to suggest he's not a part of the future frontcourt outlook. Plus, the team's mindset of scattering minutes during the regular season to prepare for a playoff run has resulted in notable playing time.
But is the Latvian ready for a significant playoff role right now? And is head coach Gregg Popovich comfortable with that?
Popovich won't shy away from anything simply because someone is a rookie. However, it's unclear if he's willing to use Bertans in high-pressure situations. Per NBA.com, he's played just three clutch-time minutes to this point.
The postseason as a whole is a high-pressure situation.
San Antonio brought in a veteran with Joel Anthony, but he's not a stretch 4. The trade market might not directly offer a player like that, but the post-deadline waiver wire could.
Poor Man's Danny Green
Jonathon Simmons is an energetic defender who lacks a reliable three-point shot. Bryn Forbes is a sharpshooter who needs to develop on the other end of the court.
That's what makes players like Danny Green so valuable. But it would also be preferable to have a similar—while undeniably lesser—talent on the bench, just in case.
San Antonio needs someone who offers a long-distance threat and can survive on defense. If something happens to Green, he's the one non-superstar the Spurs can't replace. Their three-point volume would suffer, as it did early in the season.
The buyout market might offer a potential diamond. If that happens, San Antonio should consider making a move.
Dedmon Insurance
Dewayne Dedmon is not the championship piece. That honor goes to a superstar like Kawhi Leonard or offensive force like LaMarcus Aldridge.
But without the defensive-minded center, an NBA title is unlikely.
Among San Antonio's 18 lineups with at least 30 minutes played this season, Dedmon is included in the best four—and a handful of the top six. According to NBA.com, each of those lineups boast a defensive rating below 92 and net rating plus-19.7 or better.
Dedmon also has the highest defensive rebounding percentage on the team. Even with minimal production on the offensive end, he provides an enormous impact for the Spurs.
Should anything happen to Dedmon, San Antonio doesn't have an adequate replacement. The road to a championship wouldn't be closed, but it would narrow quickly.
Consistency
The Spurs are built to compete with every team, but they occasionally throw in a stinker of a performance. Point in case, the Sunday afternoon loss to the New York Knicks.
Although consistency cannot be bought at the trade deadline, it's undoubtedly San Antonio's greatest need.
Seven of the Spurs' 13 losses have come against teams with sub-.500 records. No Western Conference club has a greater percentage of losses in that category.
Due to San Antonio's overall talent level, it can survive poor showings during the regular season. For instance, the Minnesota Timberwolves scored 71 points in the first half before the Spurs played what Popovich called a "great 24 minutes" and grabbed the win, per ESPN's Michael C. Wright.
"We're not where we want to be. That's all I know," Popovich added after that game. "And no team is where they want to be. Maybe Golden State is. But the rest of us are trying to get there."
Getting there starts with consistency.
Stats as of Feb. 15 and from NBA.com or Basketball-Reference. Quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. Follow Bleacher Report NBA Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.
