A-League Week 20 Odds Preview: Sydney FC, Adelaide Betting Favorites on Board

Can anyone stop Sydney FC this season? Round 20 is Western Sydney Wanderers' last chance this season to claim some much-needed crosstown bragging rights having gone 1,129 days since their last victory over the Sky Blues.



The "Battle of the Bridge" has been a bit of a letdown of late, with Sydney winning six and drawing three of the last nine clashes between the two sides.



While the Sky Blues have been the headline act all season, the Wanderers have been so far out of the spotlight as to be anonymous with just four wins from 19 matches. They can still make the playoffs—they are just one spot out of the six—but their 2-0 loss last week to Central Coast Mariners was their worst performance of the season.



Sydney FC looks like a value at $2.05 to win this one and seem to be getting better week by week. The draw in this match is priced at $3.50 according to AustralianGambling.com.au, with a Wanderers win at $3.40.



It looks as if the oddsmakers have got Sydney at a generous price there, while you'd have to question on what basis they framed the market for the Friday night match involving Adelaide United and the Newcastle Jets.



Adelaide continue to start as the favorite in matches and continue to lose. The football world has been waiting for the Reds' title defense to catch fire, but they are now cast adrift eight points in bottom place having lost three of their past four.



Yet, somehow, they go into this match as $2.37 favorites, with the Jets at $3.20 and the draw at $3.40.



The Jets' away form has been poor this campaign, with just two wins and a draw from nine games, and they haven't beaten Adelaide at Coopers Stadium since 2013. But they did beat the Reds 2-1 when they last played in December.



Both Melbourne teams are on the road this week, with fourth-placed Melbourne City travelling to Wellington.

City, who have won just one of their past four, are $2.40 favorites to make it two wins across the ditch this season, while the Phoenix, who are on a four-match run without a win, are $2.70 with the draw at $3.50.



Melbourne Victory were terribly flat in their 0-0 draw against the Jets in Newcastle on Monday and are back in that neck of the woods on Sunday when they face a suddenly in-form Central Coast at Gosford.



The Victory, who are 11 points adrift of top-placed Sydney, are $1.57 to win this one having not lost in their past 10 against the Mariners, and having beaten them 4-1 in Melbourne in December.



The Mariners, who are $5 outsiders in this, have resurrected their season with three consecutive wins to sit just outside the six. But they have only beaten three teams all season, Glory, Adelaide and last week the Wanderers. The draw is a $4.33 shot in that match.



The remaining match sees third-placed Brisbane travel to fifth-placed Perth on Saturday night. It has been over four years since the Roar won in Perth, but they are in good form having won four and drawn two in their past six in all competitions.



The Glory's home form is strong, and they have won their past three games at NIB Stadium.



It's a hard match to call, and the oddsmakers have them as $2.55 joint favorites, with the draw priced at $3.50.