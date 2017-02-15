Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson's Trade Value Reportedly Explored by Pistons

Jason Miller/Getty Images

With the Detroit Pistons clinging to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, the team has reportedly explored the trade value of both center Andre Drummond and guard Reggie Jackson.

According to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, sources have indicated that the Pistons are disappointed with the potential return.

He added that while Drummond is unlikely to be dealt prior to the deadline, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans are possible suitors for Jackson.

Drummond, 23, is enjoying another strong statistical season with 14.7 points and 13.9 rebounds per game.

He has also improved his free-throw shooting significantly from 35.5 percent last season to 43.9 percent in 2016-17.

The 2012 No. 9 overall NBA draft pick was selected to his first career All-Star team in 2015-16, and he is among the best young big men in the game.

Jackson's production has slipped in comparison to last season, as he is averaging 15.0 points, 5.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

The 26-year-old also missed the first month of the season due to surgery on his knee and thumb.

Detroit acquired Jackson in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015, and while he appeared to be developing into a star last season with 18.8 points and 6.2 assists per game, he has struggled to return to that level.

The Pistons are eighth in the Eastern Conference at 26-30 with a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.

That is where they finished last season before getting swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.