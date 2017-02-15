Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets Betting Odds, Analysis, NBA Pick

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Miami Heat (24-32) will try to avoid a third straight loss following a season-high 13-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (40-17) on Wednesday as big road underdogs. The Heat have lost their last two games as favorites after covering the spread in every game of their winning streak.

Point spread: The Rockets opened as nine-point favorites; the total is at 223.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA pick, via OddsShark computer: 114.6-101.4 Rockets (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Heat can cover the spread

Maybe Miami just has to be an underdog again to win and cover, as the team has done just that in seven consecutive games under that scenario. The Heat are coming off a 116-107 home loss to the Orlando Magic as 7.5-point chalk on Monday, but they are just two games out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

While Miami may not win this game at Houston straight up, the team has the offensive players to hang around and cover the spread.

Why the Rockets can cover the spread

The Rockets simply hope to take advantage of a Heat squad that was playing over its head during its hot streak, and they clearly have superior talent both offensively and defensively to cover the big number here.

Houston is hoping to go into the NBA All-Star break on a five-game winning streak after winning four in a row, with the last three decided in convincing fashion. The Rockets were double-digit favorites in wins over the Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns, routing them by a combined 55 points.

Smart pick

Houston has won the past three home meetings with Miami both SU and against the spread, as they were decided by an average of more than 17 points. Only one of those games was close, and it took place nearly three years ago.

The Rockets have played well under head coach Mike D'Antoni, with James Harden transforming into a point guard and developing into one of the favorites to win league MVP honors. Harden has been on a tear lately, averaging 35.6 points, 9.2 assists and 8.6 rebounds in the last five games, so look for him to continue that dominance as Houston wins again easily.

Betting trends

Miami is 13-2 ATS in its last 15 games.

The total has gone over in five of Miami's last seven games.

Houston is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games when playing Miami.

All NBA lines and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.