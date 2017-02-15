St. Louis Blues vs. Detroit Red Wings Betting Odds, Analysis, NHL Preview

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The St. Louis Blues (29-22-5) might finally be playing up to their potential under new head coach Mike Yeo, riding a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (22-24-10) as -130 road betting favorites (wager $130 to win $100) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Former associate coach Yeo took over from Ken Hitchcock, who was relieved of his duties on February 1 after the Blues fell for the seventh time in 10 games. St. Louis has gone 5-1 under Yeo so far this month.

The Blues conclude a five-game road trip with Wednesday's matchup at Detroit and can even their record away from home (12-13-1) with another victory. They have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 14-3 during their winning streak following a 4-2 victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday with goaltender Jake Allen earning his third straight win.

The team's lone loss with the new coach on the bench came at home versus the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on February 4.

Yeo was expected to assume the head coach duties next season, but St. Louis was underachieving and decided they needed a change.

The Red Wings could also probably use something like that to jump-start a disappointing campaign that has left them on the verge of missing the postseason for the first time since the 1989-90 season.

After making the playoffs 25 straight seasons, Detroit will likely need a miracle this year in order to earn one of the wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference.

The Red Wings have lost four straight and sit nine points behind former head coach Mike Babcock and the Toronto Maple Leafs for the final playoff berth in the East. Detroit would have a slightly better shot in the West, where the team previously resided before switching conferences prior to the 2013-14 season.

Regardless, the Blues have still struggled against the Red Wings since the move, losing five of the last seven meetings, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, with four of the losses coming as home favorites.

The last two games that have been played at Detroit have resulted in 2-1 scores that were split by the former division rivals and also finished under the total. Seven of the previous eight games between the teams have also gone under, including the last two.