Roddy White Says He'd Have Fought Kyle Shanahan for Super Bowl LI Play Calls

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Following the Atlanta Falcons' collapse and loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, former Falcons wide receiver Roddy White had pointed words for former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

According to Jeff Schultz of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, White appeared on the We Never Played the Game podcast Tuesday and said he would have gotten physical with Shanahan if he were still on the team.

"I'm glad I wasn't a part of that team because I probably literally would've fought him," he said.

White took exception with the play-calling when Atlanta held a 28-20 lead with 4:40 remaining on the clock.

He believed the Falcons should have run the ball three times from New England's 22-yard line to set up a potential game-clinching field goal, but quarterback Matt Ryan was instead sacked, and Atlanta had to punt.

Shanahan, who is now head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, was chided by White and blamed for blowing the game:

You destroyed a dream for a city. It's bigger than me. The city of Atlanta needed that championship and you had it. [Owner] Arthur Blank needed that championship and he deserved to win that game, with everything he's been through. It was finally our time to win and it just hurt me that we didn't get it done.

The 35-year-old spent 11 seasons with the Falcons and was named to the Pro Bowl on four occasions.

His only season under Shanahan came in 2015, and it was one of his worst statistical years, as he registered just 43 receptions for 506 yards and one touchdown.