WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from February 14
The WWE champion enjoying his first night as the face of SmackDown Live.
A former champion out to ruin her rival's big night.
A veteran finding new purpose on the Road to WrestleMania.
These are the three Superstars claiming "winner" statuses from the Feb. 14 episode of SmackDown. For them, there was no love in the air on Valentine's Day; rather, a determination to establish themselves as top stars at the most important time of the professional wrestling year.
Two other stars were not so lucky.
A new champion overshadowed by her top rival and a Hollywood A-lister conspicuous in his absence, they were the night's most prominent losers, perceived pushes faltering right out of the gate.
Who are they, and why did these Superstars fall on either side of the argument?
Take a look now with this exclusive recap of Tuesday's broadcast.
Winner: Bray Wyatt
Tuesday night was the first SmackDown Live of the Bray Wyatt era, and The Reaper of Souls wasted little time making a big impression on the WWE Universe.
He addressed the fans to start the show, withstood an unexpected attack from Luke Harper and then proceeded to successfully defend his newly won WWE Championship against AJ Styles and John Cena in a clean and decisive fashion.
Throw in Randy Orton pledging allegiance to him and calling off their WrestleMania 33 match, and you have a night of WWE action that revolved around Wyatt and focused heavily on legitimizing him as a main event star.
Where was that booking years ago when he most needed it?
Imagine how over and effective Wyatt would be in his current role if he had beaten Cena cleanly in the center of the ring at WrestleMania 30 or put down Roman Reigns inside Hell in a Cell.
He was put at a disadvantage by WWE Creative for the first three years of his career and is in a position where he must play catch-up.
Luckily for him, clean wins over Cena and Styles on consecutive nights, shows that feature him prominently and promos he vindicates through victory will expedite the process.
Loser: The Miz
Not only was he sent packing in short order after one lousy Attitude Adjustment at Elimination Chamber, but former intercontinental champion The Miz was also not even featured on Tuesday's show.
Why?
Your guess is as good as any.
The Superstar who spent 2016 rebuilding his character and reputation through extraordinary performances against Cesaro, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, Dean Ambrose and AJ Styles has seen this year get off to a bumpy start.
First, he lost the IC title to the aforementioned Ambrose and then was casually disposed of in the Royal Rumble match. The decisive and uncontested elimination from the Elimination Chamber bout only drew further attention to his use thus far in 2017.
There are rumors of a big WrestleMania match, potentially involving John Cena, but none of that matters if he limps into The Showcase of the Immortals rather than stomping in like the egotistical malcontent he has proved to be at his most effective.
Winner: Alexa Bliss
She may have lost the SmackDown Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber, but Alexa Bliss reminded fans Tuesday night why she is the most well-rounded performer in the brand's women's division.
Standing across the ring from Naomi, she tore the new champion apart, claiming that the injury Naomi suffered Sunday night was a convenient way of taking pressure off herself. After all, she could not have possibly known how much pressure is on the shoulders of the champion since she has never worn gold before.
From there, she gave her rival one week to get herself ready because she is cashing in her rematch clause. She warned Naomi that she can hand the title over or be humiliatingly beaten across the ring.
It was a strong promo from a performer growing increasingly confident in her abilities, both on the mic and in the ring.
The brand extension has been good to several young stars, but few have had the success the Bliss has enjoyed. A true revelation, she should remain prominent in the SmackDown women's division.
Loser: Naomi
Tuesday, her first episode of SmackDown Live as the brand's women's champion, should have been a defining moment for Naomi.
Instead, her interaction with Alexa Bliss during an in-ring promo only served to remind fans of how poorly defined her character is. Like an outmatched nerd in the middle of a shouting match with a master of mic wizardry, she had no viable comeback to the verbal lambasting thrown in her direction by the former champion.
She was outclassed during the segment and looked like an amateur when she called Bliss a "flea."
Her weaknesses were exposed during the segment, something no new champion should have to endure on her first night as the figurehead of a division.
Yes, her title win at Elimination Chamber was an emotional, well-deserved moment. At the same time, if WWE management thinks she will remain over in her role as champion because fans in Phoenix chanted "You deserve it!" on one night, it is sadly mistaken.
Get to work writing her a character, or watch her reign fail miserably.
Winner: Dolph Ziggler
To this point, Dolph Ziggler's heel turn has been an unmitigated disaster.
The Showoff has been portrayed as a sore loser rather than a dangerous heel capable of doing great harm to the top babyfaces on the roster. That changed at Elimination Chamber with a brutal and violent assault on Apollo Crews and continued into Tuesday's show, where Ziggler joined Renee Young for a backstage interview.
For the first time in his run as a villain, Ziggler detailed the motivation for his actions, revealing that he will not allow the Superstars of the New Era to take his spot. He then vowed to put those who tried in their places, a look of disgust and dismay painted on his face.
It was a brief promo that featured some comical facial expressions from Ziggler, but it also provided fans with a look at his character's psyche. For the first time, the audience was able to connect with him and realize exactly what is going through his head, something it had not had the opportunity to do to that point.
It will only serve to benefit Ziggler and the SmackDown midcard in the long run.
