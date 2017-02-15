WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from February 14

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE champion enjoying his first night as the face of SmackDown Live.

A former champion out to ruin her rival's big night.

A veteran finding new purpose on the Road to WrestleMania.

These are the three Superstars claiming "winner" statuses from the Feb. 14 episode of SmackDown. For them, there was no love in the air on Valentine's Day; rather, a determination to establish themselves as top stars at the most important time of the professional wrestling year.

Two other stars were not so lucky.

A new champion overshadowed by her top rival and a Hollywood A-lister conspicuous in his absence, they were the night's most prominent losers, perceived pushes faltering right out of the gate.

Who are they, and why did these Superstars fall on either side of the argument?

Take a look now with this exclusive recap of Tuesday's broadcast.