Manchester United vs. Saint-Etienne: Jose Mourinho's Pre-Match Presser Comments

Paul and Florentin Pogba's mother is hoping for a draw when her two sons potentially face each other in Manchester United's UEFA Europa League last-32 clash with Saint-Etienne on Thursday, according to Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho.

Since the draw was made back in December, the fact that United's £89 million midfielder could come up against his big brother has been a major talking point, per Jacob Steinberg in the Guardian:

Mourinho said he has spoken to Paul, 23, about the prospect of facing his 26-year-old brother, and the Portuguese manager admitted he feels for the pair's mother, per Manchester United: "We spoke, but we spoke in a good way, in a funny way. I think it's a good, nice destiny. I think only Mum Pogba is in a little bit of trouble, which is normal. It's impossible for her to choose. I know from Paul that his mum wants a draw but next week one son will be happy and another one will be sad."

Winning the Europa League could be United's best chance of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League as, despite an unbeaten run in the Premier League stretching back to October, they have still been unable to break into the top four.

United are favourites to earn a lead from Thursday's first leg at Old Trafford due to their fine recent form and the Saint-Etienne's supposed lack of quality in their squad—they are currently fifth in Ligue 1.

However, Mourinho revealed ahead of the clash that captain Wayne Rooney, key midfielder Michael Carrick and centre-back Phil Jones will all miss out through injury, per the Times' Paul Hirst:

Luke Shaw will also not be in the starting XI as Mourinho is eager to keep the same back four that played in United's 2-0 defeat of Watford on Saturday, per ESPN FC's Ben Dinnery:

While United remain sixth in the Premier League, they are still in the Europa League, FA Cup and have the EFL Cup final against Southampton later in February.

Mourinho is aware of the squad congestion that will arise should United continue to advance on so many fronts but made it clear he wants his side to go as far as possible in each competition, per Metro's Chris Winterburn:

Given the prize up for grabs for winning the Europa League, it is potentially the tournament in which United would gain the most from going all the way in.

United have the form and the quality to get past Saint-Etienne with relative ease, and a healthy lead from their home leg on Thursday will make the return visit much more comfortable.