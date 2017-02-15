Floyd Mayweather Comments on Conor McGregor Fight Negotiations on Twitter

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In the face of conflicting reports regarding how close a potential boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor is to being agreed upon, Mayweather addressed McGregor Wednesday morning on Twitter.

As seen in the following tweet, Mayweather called for McGregor to get to work on business dealings with UFC:

The 49-0 Mayweather hasn't fought since 2015, while McGregor was recently issued a boxing license in the state of California.

On Tuesday, ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto wrote that Mayweather told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith "we're getting very, very close" to coming to terms on a bout with McGregor.

Later in the day, however, Mayweather made it clear that no deal was in place with the following Instagram post:

Also, per Okamoto, UFC President Dana White denied that an agreement was on the horizon: "No deal is even close to being done."

Nevada State Athletic Commission chairman Anthony Marnell did tell Okamoto, though, that there have been "real discussions" with "the real players involved" regarding a Mayweather versus McGregor clash.

White publicly offered Mayweather $25 million for the fight on Fox Sports 1's The Herd (h/t Steven Marrocco of MMAJunkie) in January, but "Money" declined and called White a "comedian," according to TMZ Sports.

The 39-year-old Mayweather retired after defeating Andre Berto in 2015, but he has come out of retirement once before and could be in line for the biggest payday of his career if a deal is reached with McGregor.

Although the 28-year-old McGregor has no professional boxing experience, he trained in boxing as a youth.

The Irishman currently holds the UFC Lightweight Championship and a 21-3 professional MMA record.