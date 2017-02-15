FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 22, In-Form Player Stats Released
FIFA 17's latest Ultimate Team in-form lineup contains plenty of top names, including Luis Suarez, Gonzalo Higuain, Anthony Martial, Mats Hummels and Sadio Mane.
Suarez, who has already featured in FUT 17's Team of the Week 14 and received a 94-rated Squad Building Challenge card, leads the Week 22 charge after contributing two goals and two assists in Barcelona's 6-0 thrashing of Alaves on Saturday, while Higuain netted both goals in Juventus' 2-0 win at Cagliari.
Mane heads up to 86 for doing the same for Liverpool against Tottenham Hotspur, while Manchester United star Martial, Burnley's Michael Keane and Southampton new boy Manolo Gabbiadini add plenty more Premier League flavour to the starting XI.
Yannick Carrasco and Marquinhos also feature to add yet more star power to the selection, which EA Sports revealed on Wednesday:
Four OTW players in the new TOTW and a first IF of the year for @AnthonyMartial! Full team -> https://t.co/ntL2Dj9idX https://t.co/eCU2FCW8I7
Bleacher Report UK broke down the starting XI and focused on the boosts received by Mane after his virtuoso display:
Sadio Mane, Luis Suarez and Gonzalo Higuain star in a 🔥 @EASPORTSFIFA Team of the Week 🙌🏼 https://t.co/bqd6FNwLOf
You versus the guy Klopp tells you not to worry about https://t.co/a4WDWoRgIp
A clean sheet in Bayer Leverkusen's 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt helped Bernd Leno occupy the goalkeeping position, while Ryad Boudebouz completes the starting lineup after laying on two assists as Montpellier beat AS Nancy 3-0.
Here's a more detailed look at the lineup in full:
|FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 22 (3-4-3)
|Starting XI
|OVR
|N
|Position
|New
|League
|Club
|Nationality
|Bernd Leno
|86
|87
|GK
|-
|Bundesliga
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Germany
|Mats Hummels
|87
|88>89
|CB
|-
|Bundesliga
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|Marquinhos
|82
|84>86
|CB
|-
|Ligue 1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Brazil
|Michael Keane
|75
|81
|CB
|-
|Premier League
|Burnley
|England
|Anthony Martial
|82
|84
|LM
|-
|Premier League
|Manchester United
|French
|Yannick Carrasco
|82
|84>86
|LM
|-
|La Liga
|Atletico Madrid
|Belgian
|Ryad Boudebouz
|79
|80>82>84
|CAM
|-
|Ligue 1
|Montpellier
|Algeria
|Luis Suarez
|92
|93>94
|ST
|-
|La Liga
|Barcelona
|Uruguay
|Gonzalo Higuain
|88
|89>90>91>92
|ST
|-
|Serie A
|Juventus
|Argentina
|Manolo Gabbiadini
|81
|84
|ST
|-
|Premier League
|Southampton
|Italy
|Sadio Mane
|79
|82>84>86
|RM
|RW
|Premier League
|Liverpool
|Senegal
|Substitutes
|Victor Valdes
|82
|84
|GK
|-
|Premier League
|Middlesbrough
|Spain
|Romain Thomas
|77
|81
|CB
|-
|Ligue 1
|Angers
|France
|Nicolai Muller
|77
|81>84
|RM
|-
|Bundesliga
|Hamburger SV
|Germany
|Aiden McGeady
|75
|81
|RM
|LM
|Championship
|Preston North End
|Republic of Ireland
|Nabil Bentaleb
|75
|81>84
|CDM
|CM
|Bundesliga
|Schalke
|Algeria
|Alejandro Gomez
|80
|83>85
|LW
|ST
|Serie A
|Atalanta
|Argentina
|Marcus Berg
|80
|83
|ST
|-
|Superleague Greece
|Panathinaikos
|Sweden
|Reserves
|Uros Vitas
|67
|72
|CB
|-
|Belgian Pro League
|KV Mechelen
|Serbia
|Hamit Altintop
|71
|74
|CM
|CDM
|Bundesliga
|SV Darmstadt
|Turkey
|Esteban Paredes
|75
|81
|ST
|-
|Chilean Primera Division
|Colo-Colo
|Chile
|Roberto Inglese
|72
|74
|ST
|-
|Serie A
|Chievo
|Italy
|Kylian Mbappe
|71
|74
|LW
|ST
|Ligue 1
|Monaco
|France
Luis Suarez, Barcelona
Suarez has been a much sought-after commodity this season, starting at an already exceptional 92 before being bumped up to 93 in Team of the Week 14.
The Uruguayan played a starring role on Saturday as Barcelona put Copa del Rey final opponents Alaves to the sword. He converted Aleix Vidal's cross before directing an attempted clearance straight to Neymar for Barca's second.
After Lionel Messi made it 3-0 and Alexis netted an own goal, Suarez nodded down for Ivan Rakitic's fifth and rounded out the scoring with a volleyed rebound.
As Squawka Football noted, the striker now has as many goals for Barca as his manager:
Goals for Barcelona: Luis Suárez (109) Luis Enrique (109) Early morning Squawka Suggests on the way. https://t.co/lfEHdz8wsU
Like his untradeable Squad Building Challenge card, Suarez's latest in-form sees him handed an overall rating of 94, albeit with slightly different base stats.
His pace, dribbling and physical stats are the same, but his passing and defending are higher at 85 and 48, while his shooting is one lower at 93. Both are playing considerable catch-up on his 98-rated Team of the Year card.
Anthony Martial, Manchester United
Martial hasn't always been able to the same heights this season as he did last year, and as a consequence he's been in and out of the team of late.
The Frenchman made his first Premier League start in almost a month against Watford on Saturday and did not disappoint as he set up Juan Mata for United's opener and latched on to a pass from Zlatan Ibrahimovic before finishing well for their second.
Football writer Liam Canning hailed his performance:
What a world-class finish from Anthony Martial. A lovely counter-attack goal. Martial deserved that - super performance. So clinical.
Martial has taken his chance: one goal, one assist. Couldn't have asked for anything more. Showed fight and desire. Brilliant performance.
His new 84-rated card represents his first in-form boost of the season, and it's little surprise that each of his stats has received a healthy boost in light of such an excellent outing.
The forward's pace and dribbling have each gone up by two to 93 and 89, respectively, while his physical and shooting stats are now 80 and above—something to get excited about for the many players who use him in Ultimate Team.
Michael Keane, Burnley
Alongside some of the stellar names in the starting XI is Keane, who has been a key fixture in Burnley's back line this season.
On Sunday, the centre-back produced an excellent showing as the Clarets drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Turf Moor. Squawka Football gave a rundown of his numbers:
Michael Keane's game by numbers vs. Chelsea: 14 passes completed 6 clearances 5 aerial duels won 2 blocks Big performance at the back. https://t.co/8Q4EokI7q1
Bleacher Report UK's Sam Tighe was also impressed:
Michael Keane a good choice for MotM. Continuing his brilliant season. Marshalled Diego Costa really well. He's legitimately really good.
Although he remains the lowest-rated player in the starting lineup, Keane has enjoyed a significant boost from 75 to 81.
Like Martial, each of his stats has risen, most notably his defending and physical stats increasing by six to 82 and 81, respectively.
While his pace and passing stats still leave something to be desired at 70 and 60, respectively, their increases make him a more viable option for those looking to assemble a quality Premier League or English side.
