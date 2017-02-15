    World FootballDownload App

    FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 22, In-Form Player Stats Released

    TOPSHOT - Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match Deportivo Alaves vs FC Barcelona at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria on Feburary 11, 2017. / AFP / CESAR MANSO (Photo credit should read CESAR MANSO/AFP/Getty Images)
    CESAR MANSO/Getty Images
    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2017

    FIFA 17's latest Ultimate Team in-form lineup contains plenty of top names, including Luis Suarez, Gonzalo Higuain, Anthony Martial, Mats Hummels and Sadio Mane.

    Suarez, who has already featured in FUT 17's Team of the Week 14 and received a 94-rated Squad Building Challenge card, leads the Week 22 charge after contributing two goals and two assists in Barcelona's 6-0 thrashing of Alaves on Saturday, while Higuain netted both goals in Juventus' 2-0 win at Cagliari.

    Mane heads up to 86 for doing the same for Liverpool against Tottenham Hotspur, while Manchester United star Martial, Burnley's Michael Keane and Southampton new boy Manolo Gabbiadini add plenty more Premier League flavour to the starting XI.

    Yannick Carrasco and Marquinhos also feature to add yet more star power to the selection, which EA Sports revealed on Wednesday:

    Bleacher Report UK broke down the starting XI and focused on the boosts received by Mane after his virtuoso display:

    A clean sheet in Bayer Leverkusen's 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt helped Bernd Leno occupy the goalkeeping position, while Ryad Boudebouz completes the starting lineup after laying on two assists as Montpellier beat AS Nancy 3-0.

    Here's a more detailed look at the lineup in full:

    FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 22 (3-4-3)
    Starting XIOVRNPositionNewLeagueClubNationality
    Bernd Leno8687GK-BundesligaBayer LeverkusenGermany
    Mats Hummels8788>89CB-BundesligaBayern MunichGermany
    Marquinhos8284>86CB-Ligue 1Paris Saint-GermainBrazil
    Michael Keane7581CB-Premier LeagueBurnleyEngland
    Anthony Martial8284LM-Premier LeagueManchester UnitedFrench
    Yannick Carrasco8284>86LM-La LigaAtletico MadridBelgian
    Ryad Boudebouz7980>82>84CAM-Ligue 1MontpellierAlgeria
    Luis Suarez9293>94ST-La LigaBarcelonaUruguay
    Gonzalo Higuain8889>90>91>92ST-Serie AJuventusArgentina
    Manolo Gabbiadini8184ST-Premier LeagueSouthamptonItaly
    Sadio Mane7982>84>86RMRWPremier LeagueLiverpoolSenegal
    Substitutes
    Victor Valdes8284GK-Premier LeagueMiddlesbroughSpain
    Romain Thomas7781CB-Ligue 1AngersFrance
    Nicolai Muller7781>84RM-BundesligaHamburger SVGermany
    Aiden McGeady7581RMLMChampionshipPreston North EndRepublic of Ireland
    Nabil Bentaleb7581>84CDMCMBundesligaSchalkeAlgeria
    Alejandro Gomez8083>85LWSTSerie AAtalantaArgentina
    Marcus Berg8083ST-Superleague GreecePanathinaikosSweden
    Reserves
    Uros Vitas6772CB-Belgian Pro LeagueKV MechelenSerbia
    Hamit Altintop7174CMCDMBundesligaSV DarmstadtTurkey
    Esteban Paredes7581ST-Chilean Primera DivisionColo-ColoChile
    Roberto Inglese7274ST-Serie AChievoItaly
    Kylian Mbappe7174LWSTLigue 1MonacoFrance
    EA Sports

     

    Luis Suarez, Barcelona

    Suarez has been a much sought-after commodity this season, starting at an already exceptional 92 before being bumped up to 93 in Team of the Week 14.

    The Uruguayan played a starring role on Saturday as Barcelona put Copa del Rey final opponents Alaves to the sword. He converted Aleix Vidal's cross before directing an attempted clearance straight to Neymar for Barca's second.

    After Lionel Messi made it 3-0 and Alexis netted an own goal, Suarez nodded down for Ivan Rakitic's fifth and rounded out the scoring with a volleyed rebound.

    As Squawka Football noted, the striker now has as many goals for Barca as his manager:

    Like his untradeable Squad Building Challenge card, Suarez's latest in-form sees him handed an overall rating of 94, albeit with slightly different base stats.

    His pace, dribbling and physical stats are the same, but his passing and defending are higher at 85 and 48, while his shooting is one lower at 93. Both are playing considerable catch-up on his 98-rated Team of the Year card.

         

    Anthony Martial, Manchester United

    Martial hasn't always been able to the same heights this season as he did last year, and as a consequence he's been in and out of the team of late.

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Anthony Martial of Manchester United takes on Sebastian Prodl of Watford during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford on February 11, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Rich
    Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    The Frenchman made his first Premier League start in almost a month against Watford on Saturday and did not disappoint as he set up Juan Mata for United's opener and latched on to a pass from Zlatan Ibrahimovic before finishing well for their second.

    Football writer Liam Canning hailed his performance:

    His new 84-rated card represents his first in-form boost of the season, and it's little surprise that each of his stats has received a healthy boost in light of such an excellent outing.

    The forward's pace and dribbling have each gone up by two to 93 and 89, respectively, while his physical and shooting stats are now 80 and above—something to get excited about for the many players who use him in Ultimate Team.

         

    Michael Keane, Burnley

    Alongside some of the stellar names in the starting XI is Keane, who has been a key fixture in Burnley's back line this season.

    On Sunday, the centre-back produced an excellent showing as the Clarets drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Turf Moor. Squawka Football gave a rundown of his numbers:

    Bleacher Report UK's Sam Tighe was also impressed:

    Although he remains the lowest-rated player in the starting lineup, Keane has enjoyed a significant boost from 75 to 81.

    Like Martial, each of his stats has risen, most notably his defending and physical stats increasing by six to 82 and 81, respectively.

    While his pace and passing stats still leave something to be desired at 70 and 60, respectively, their increases make him a more viable option for those looking to assemble a quality Premier League or English side.

