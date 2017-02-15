FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 22, In-Form Player Stats Released

CESAR MANSO/Getty Images

FIFA 17's latest Ultimate Team in-form lineup contains plenty of top names, including Luis Suarez, Gonzalo Higuain, Anthony Martial, Mats Hummels and Sadio Mane.

Suarez, who has already featured in FUT 17's Team of the Week 14 and received a 94-rated Squad Building Challenge card, leads the Week 22 charge after contributing two goals and two assists in Barcelona's 6-0 thrashing of Alaves on Saturday, while Higuain netted both goals in Juventus' 2-0 win at Cagliari.

Mane heads up to 86 for doing the same for Liverpool against Tottenham Hotspur, while Manchester United star Martial, Burnley's Michael Keane and Southampton new boy Manolo Gabbiadini add plenty more Premier League flavour to the starting XI.

Yannick Carrasco and Marquinhos also feature to add yet more star power to the selection, which EA Sports revealed on Wednesday:

Bleacher Report UK broke down the starting XI and focused on the boosts received by Mane after his virtuoso display:

A clean sheet in Bayer Leverkusen's 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt helped Bernd Leno occupy the goalkeeping position, while Ryad Boudebouz completes the starting lineup after laying on two assists as Montpellier beat AS Nancy 3-0.

Here's a more detailed look at the lineup in full:

FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 22 (3-4-3) Starting XI OVR N Position New League Club Nationality Bernd Leno 86 87 GK - Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen Germany Mats Hummels 87 88>89 CB - Bundesliga Bayern Munich Germany Marquinhos 82 84>86 CB - Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain Brazil Michael Keane 75 81 CB - Premier League Burnley England Anthony Martial 82 84 LM - Premier League Manchester United French Yannick Carrasco 82 84>86 LM - La Liga Atletico Madrid Belgian Ryad Boudebouz 79 80>82>84 CAM - Ligue 1 Montpellier Algeria Luis Suarez 92 93>94 ST - La Liga Barcelona Uruguay Gonzalo Higuain 88 89>90>91>92 ST - Serie A Juventus Argentina Manolo Gabbiadini 81 84 ST - Premier League Southampton Italy Sadio Mane 79 82>84>86 RM RW Premier League Liverpool Senegal Substitutes Victor Valdes 82 84 GK - Premier League Middlesbrough Spain Romain Thomas 77 81 CB - Ligue 1 Angers France Nicolai Muller 77 81>84 RM - Bundesliga Hamburger SV Germany Aiden McGeady 75 81 RM LM Championship Preston North End Republic of Ireland Nabil Bentaleb 75 81>84 CDM CM Bundesliga Schalke Algeria Alejandro Gomez 80 83>85 LW ST Serie A Atalanta Argentina Marcus Berg 80 83 ST - Superleague Greece Panathinaikos Sweden Reserves Uros Vitas 67 72 CB - Belgian Pro League KV Mechelen Serbia Hamit Altintop 71 74 CM CDM Bundesliga SV Darmstadt Turkey Esteban Paredes 75 81 ST - Chilean Primera Division Colo-Colo Chile Roberto Inglese 72 74 ST - Serie A Chievo Italy Kylian Mbappe 71 74 LW ST Ligue 1 Monaco France EA Sports

Luis Suarez, Barcelona

Suarez has been a much sought-after commodity this season, starting at an already exceptional 92 before being bumped up to 93 in Team of the Week 14.

The Uruguayan played a starring role on Saturday as Barcelona put Copa del Rey final opponents Alaves to the sword. He converted Aleix Vidal's cross before directing an attempted clearance straight to Neymar for Barca's second.

After Lionel Messi made it 3-0 and Alexis netted an own goal, Suarez nodded down for Ivan Rakitic's fifth and rounded out the scoring with a volleyed rebound.

As Squawka Football noted, the striker now has as many goals for Barca as his manager:

Like his untradeable Squad Building Challenge card, Suarez's latest in-form sees him handed an overall rating of 94, albeit with slightly different base stats.

His pace, dribbling and physical stats are the same, but his passing and defending are higher at 85 and 48, while his shooting is one lower at 93. Both are playing considerable catch-up on his 98-rated Team of the Year card.

Anthony Martial, Manchester United

Martial hasn't always been able to the same heights this season as he did last year, and as a consequence he's been in and out of the team of late.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The Frenchman made his first Premier League start in almost a month against Watford on Saturday and did not disappoint as he set up Juan Mata for United's opener and latched on to a pass from Zlatan Ibrahimovic before finishing well for their second.

Football writer Liam Canning hailed his performance:

His new 84-rated card represents his first in-form boost of the season, and it's little surprise that each of his stats has received a healthy boost in light of such an excellent outing.

The forward's pace and dribbling have each gone up by two to 93 and 89, respectively, while his physical and shooting stats are now 80 and above—something to get excited about for the many players who use him in Ultimate Team.

Michael Keane, Burnley

Alongside some of the stellar names in the starting XI is Keane, who has been a key fixture in Burnley's back line this season.

On Sunday, the centre-back produced an excellent showing as the Clarets drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Turf Moor. Squawka Football gave a rundown of his numbers:

Bleacher Report UK's Sam Tighe was also impressed:

Although he remains the lowest-rated player in the starting lineup, Keane has enjoyed a significant boost from 75 to 81.

Like Martial, each of his stats has risen, most notably his defending and physical stats increasing by six to 82 and 81, respectively.

While his pace and passing stats still leave something to be desired at 70 and 60, respectively, their increases make him a more viable option for those looking to assemble a quality Premier League or English side.