Chelsea Transfer News: Arturo Vidal Talks Antonio Conte, Dismisses Exit Rumours

Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal has dismissed reports linking him with a move to Premier League leaders Chelsea in the summer.

The Chilean worked under Blues manager Antonio Conte when the Italian was in charge at Juventus between 2011 and 2014 and won three Serie A titles under him.

However, despite his relationship with Conte, Vidal, 29, said there is no reason for him to depart the Allianz Arena, per Sport Bild (via Mark Rodden of ESPN FC): "They are only rumours that come about quickly. Ultimately, I played four very successful years under coach Conte at Juventus [from 2011-2014]. But there's no reason for me to leave Bayern. I wear this jersey with pride. I feel good, my wife feels good and the children are happy. And I still have big goals in Munich."

Chilean newspaper El Mercurio (via James Orr in the Sun) reported last month that Chelsea would launch a £56 million move to sign Vidal in the summer and suggested the midfielder had already begun learning English in preparation for the switch.

Certainly Vidal could fit well into Conte's system at Stamford Bridge, and he would strengthen an already-enviable engine room that includes the likes of N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic:

However, he has made it clear he is happy at Bayern. Only a huge offer from Chelsea could likely persuade Vidal to up sticks to west London or persuade the German giants to let him go.

The Chile international only joined Bayern from Juve in July 2015 for €36 million (£25.5 million) after intense speculation he would move to Manchester United, per Rory Smith in The Times.

He won the Bundesliga in his first season at the club under former boss Pep Guardiola, and Vidal looks on course to win a sixth consecutive domestic title in 2016-17 as Bayern currently top the league by seven points.

He is clearly desperate to win the UEFA Champions League as well. "I want to hold this trophy in my hands. That's the dream of every player. But it's probably the hardest trophy to win in club football," he said, per Sport Bild (via Rodden).

Bayern face Arsenal in the first leg of their last-16 clash on Wednesday and are among the favourites to go all the way this season, especially after Barcelona were hammered 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Chelsea look on track to return to the Champions League next season, but Bayern are consistently in the hunt to win Europe's biggest club competition—it's likely one of the key reasons Vidal is happy to stay in Munich.