Asamoah Gyan Among Players Found Guilty of 'Unethical Hair' in UAE

Asamoah Gyan at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana. ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images

Asamoah Gyan is among 46 players in the United Arab Emirates whose clubs have been sent a warning letter regarding their "unethical hair."

Per BBC Sport, mohawk haircuts are banned under Saudi rule as they are a "Qaza" hairstyle—which involves part, but not all of the head being shaved—and are forbidden by some Islamic beliefs, while there is also concern in some quarters that children might emulate the players with similar cuts.

According to guidelines from the UAE Football Association, it is left to individual match officials to determine if players' haircuts are appropriate—one referee instructed Saudi Arabia and Al Shabab goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah to cut his "un-Islamic" hair before a match in 2012.

BBC Sport detailed the procedure once a player's haircut has been identified as objectionable: "The UAEFA send a player's club a warning letter in the first instance, with punishments escalating to a fine and then a suspension if he does not comply."

Gyan is on loan from Shanghai SIPG at Al Ahli, who are based in Dubai and compete in the Arabian Gulf League.

The former Udinese, Rennes and Sunderland striker is in his second spell in the UAE, having played for Abu Dhabi-based side Al Ain prior to joining SIPG in 2015.