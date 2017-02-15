Manchester United Transfer News: Latest on Marcus Rashford Amid Exit Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly unconcerned over recent rumours suggesting Marcus Rashford is unsettled at the club as he "remains part of manager Jose Mourinho's long-term plans."

Matt Hughes of the Times recently reported the 19-year-old forward is stalling on a new contract as he is frustrated by his lack of game time and concerned over his future opportunities at Old Trafford.

However, per ESPN FC, United are not worried that he will leave and "there is no urgency to thrash out a new contract."



Rashford only signed a new deal back in May which tied him to the club until 2020, per BBC Sport.

It followed his remarkable introduction to the United first team under former manager Louis van Gaal in the second half of 2015-16.

He netted twice on his debut against FC Midtjylland in the UEFA Europa League, scored another double three days later in the Premier League against Arsenal and finished the season with seven goals in 14 appearances in all competitions, per WhoScored.com.

Rashford has endured a slightly tougher time of things in 2016-17 under Mourinho.

The presence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the squad has severely limited his opportunities to play as a central striker, while competition for places on the flanks is now intense with Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all able to operate out wide.

Rashford has still been given plenty of opportunities, playing in 20 of United's 25 Premier League games this season—10 times as a substitute.

He has looked sharp in the main, and his pace and directness can cause havoc for opposition defences, but his goalscoring knack has deserted him somewhat:

A product of United's youth system, Rashford is a very popular player with the Red Devils fans, and he "has no wish to leave [the club]," per Hughes.

While he may be concerned about the stiff competition for places in United's squad, he has still been granted more Premier League minutes than Rooney, Martial, Mkhitaryan and Lingard in 2016-17.



Mourinho clearly rates him, and, at just 19, he has a lot more time for improvement and is still on track to become a United star.