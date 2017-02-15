Barcelona Transfer News: Marco Verratti Denies Desire to Leave PSG, Top Rumours

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has insisted he has no desire to leave the Ligue 1 club despite previously hinting he would be open to a move to Barcelona.

Verratti played a key role as PSG crushed the Catalan giants 4-0 in their UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Following the French giants' triumph, the 24-year-old Italy international said he is eager to remain at PSG and continue to play a role in their progression, per Mediaset Premium (h/t Goal's Sacha Pisani): "I'm pleased to attract interest from the big clubs, but I don't want to change. I am part of a great project and we want to become one of the top three in Europe."

Ahead of the clash with Barca, Verratti's agent, Donato Di Campli, warned that his client would look to move elsewhere if he did not win the Champions League with PSG, per Metro's Sean Kearns.

And the player himself hinted he would be open to a switch to the Camp Nou, per AS (via Kearns): "Even though I am currently in a good project and I feel at home, any player would play for Barcelona. They are still the best team in the world. They have the three best players in attack, and [Andres] Iniesta too. Iniesta, [Lionel] Messi and Neymar create a move in a second."

However, Verratti's tune has seemingly changed somewhat following Tuesday's spectacular showing.

Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani were the goalscorers on the night, but numerous others in Unai Emery's side, including Verratti, were brilliant, per beIN Sports USA's David Cartlidge:

PSG's Champions League campaigns over the last four seasons have all ended at the quarter-final stage.

Per ESPN FC, the French outfit were given little chance of even getting that far in 2016-17, with the majority tipping Barca to overturn them in the first knockout round.

But now they must be considered genuine challengers for the trophy, as few other sides in the competition could have meted out the hammering PSG did on Tuesday to one of the best sides in Europe, per BT Sport Football:

And in terms of keeping hold of Verratti, it seems a run in the Champions League could hold the key.

He is clearly enjoying life in Paris and, even without winning Europe's biggest competition this season, if PSG can continue to show they are making advances in the tournament, the Italian could well eschew a move to Barca to remain at the Parc des Princes.