Chelsea Transfer News: Diego Costa Contract Agreement Reported, Latest Rumours

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has reportedly agreed to a new five-year deal at the club that will make him the Blues' top earner with a weekly wage of £220,000.

That's per an exclusive from The Sun's Tony Little, who reported the player "and his representatives have reached an agreement in principle," with the contract worth £57.2 million over the five years, not including a possible £8 million in bonuses.

The wages would also take him beyond Cesc Fabregas at Chelsea and see him break into the Premier League's top-five earners.

Costa has been in sensational form this season, notching 15 goals and five assists in 23 league outings.

It marks an improvement on last year, in which he racked up 16 and 11 in all competitions but made the majority of his contributions in the second half of the campaign after Jose Mourinho had been relieved of his managerial duties.

His goals have been spread evenly throughout the campaign—prior to his current three-game goalless spell, he hadn't gone more than one league match without finding the net.

As the Premier League noted, the Spain striker's 47 goals in 77 matches has made him one of the division's most prolific hitmen in recent years:

He's offered more than just goals, too. According to Squawka, Costa has created 29 chances for his team-mates this season—bettered only by Willian and Eden Hazard—and drawn 59 fouls.

Football journalist Dan Levene hailed the 28-year-old's work rate during Chelsea's 3-1 win over Arsenal:

Meanwhile, ESPN FC's Liam Twomey made note of his defensive contributions when the Blues drew 1-1 with Burnley on Sunday:

His discipline also appears to have improved somewhat, as he's not had a yellow card since September.

The striker is undoubtedly a crucial player at Stamford Bridge, not only for his goals but because he embodies the intensity and work rate that characterises Antonio Conte's side.

It is of the utmost importance the Blues keep him amid interest from Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Quanjin, and it will be excellent business if they can tie him down for the long term.

Meanwhile, reported Chelsea target Marco Verratti has expressed his desire to remain at Paris Saint-Germain.

Cristian Giudici of Calciomercato reported the Italian was a target for the Blues, along with Manchester United, Inter Milan, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

However, he told Mediaset Premium (h/t Omnisport, via Jamie Styles of the Daily Star): "I'm pleased to attract interest from the big clubs, but I don't want to change. I am part of a great project, and we want to become one of the top three in Europe."

The 24-year-old midfielder helped PSG record a stunning 4-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.