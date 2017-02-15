NBA All-Star Weekend 2017: Dates, TV Schedule, Event Info and Preview

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

NBA All-Star Weekend will bring entertainment value for multiple interests from Friday to Sunday in New Orleans. What other sporting event puts team owners in competition against former players, musicians, actors and a chef? How about a finesse shootout or a high-flying dunk contest?

The basketball extravaganza returns to New Orleans for the third time in seven years. We’ll see hometown players such as Buddy Hield participate in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge, and Anthony Davis, who will take part in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge as well his fourth All-Star Game.

Here are the time slots and network channels for each event for the 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend:

2017 NBA All-Star Weekend Event Schedule Date Event Time (ET) TV Channel February 17 Celebrity Game 7 p.m. ESPN February 17 Rising Stars Challenge 9 p.m. TNT February 18 All-Star Saturday Night 8 p.m. TNT February 19 NBA All-Star Game 8 p.m. TNT NBA.com

Friday: Celebrity All-Star Game / Rising Stars Challenge

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

It’s a shame that Kevin Hart won’t be involved in the celebrity game to either take over the court or troll from sidelines. Nonetheless, this year’s West team is loaded with athleticism. New Orleans native Hip-hop artist Master P will take to the court with his son Romeo Miller.

For those who don’t know, Percy Miller (Master P) signed contracts with the Charlotte Hornets in 1998 and the Toronto Raptors in 1999. He played in the preseason for both clubs. Also on the West Team, WNBA player Candace Parker and Baron Davis will suit up to complete a solid Big 4.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Lindsay Whalen of the WNBA, Nick Cannon and Jason Williams, who may still have a crossover left in his game, have a tough matchup on their hands.

The casual NBA fan may recognize New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis on the World Team for the Rising Stars Challenge, but his teammate, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has started to gain traction in the discussion for impressive NBA imports. He scored 40 points against the Knicks in the previous week. Together, Jokic and Porzingis could dominate the event.

Nonetheless, the U.S. team roster could remain competitive with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns in the middle and Phoenix Suns’ young sharpshooter Devin Booker on the wing.

Saturday: Skills Challenge / Three-Point Contest / Slam Dunk Contest

NBA Photos/Getty Images

Last year, Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas took pride in an effort to win the NBA Skills Challenge in Canada. He came up short thanks to Towns. However, the 5’9” dynamite will attempt to win the contest without the previous winner taking part in the event.

Most spectators tune into the All-Star festivities on Saturday night for the distance shooting and showmanship during the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

The Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, have won the last two NBA Three-Point Contests. This year, Thompson will defend his title without Curry as a competitor in the contest. Keep an eye on Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry who’s shooting a career-high 41 percent from beyond the arc and ranks No. 3 in three-pointers made.

Without Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine in the mix, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon seems like the probable winner in the dunk contest. For those looking to prop up an underdog, search Youtube for Phoenix Suns rookie forward Derrick Jones Jr. Though relatively unknown to casual fans, he has the leaping ability and acrobatics to steal the show.

Sunday: NBA All-Star Game

It’s still unclear who will replace Eastern All-Star Kevin Love, who’s expected to miss action for approximately six weeks due to a knee scope, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Nonetheless, the star-studded event has intriguing storylines out west.

We’re all waiting to see if coach Steve Kerr places his player, Kevin Durant, in an awkward team situation with Russell Westbrook. It would be fitting to see the former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates squash the tension by sharing cupcakes right before tip off.

We’ll likely see some spectacular dunks from LeBron James early before he finds a spot on the bench. His teammate, DeMar DeRozan, should earn the title as a rim-rocker through the third quarter. As the fourth quarter approaches, season MVP candidates James Harden and Westbrook will likely propel the Western Conference to victory.