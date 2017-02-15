    NBA All Star GameDownload App

    NBA All-Star Weekend 2017: Dates, TV Schedule, Event Info and Preview

    TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 14: Anthony Davis #23 of the Western Conference dunks the ball during the NBA All-Star Game as part of 2016 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 14, 2016 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images
    Maurice MotonFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2017

    NBA All-Star Weekend will bring entertainment value for multiple interests from Friday to Sunday in New Orleans. What other sporting event puts team owners in competition against former players, musicians, actors and a chef? How about a finesse shootout or a high-flying dunk contest?

    The basketball extravaganza returns to New Orleans for the third time in seven years. We’ll see hometown players such as Buddy Hield participate in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge, and Anthony Davis, who will take part in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge as well his fourth All-Star Game. 

    Here are the time slots and network channels for each event for the 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend:

    2017 NBA All-Star Weekend Event Schedule
    DateEventTime (ET)TV Channel
    February 17Celebrity Game7 p.m.ESPN
    February 17Rising Stars Challenge9 p.m.TNT
    February 18All-Star Saturday Night8 p.m.TNT
    February 19NBA All-Star Game8 p.m.TNT
    NBA.com

     

    Friday: Celebrity All-Star Game / Rising Stars Challenge

    NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 21: Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks is seen during the game against the Phoenix Suns on January 21, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 26, 2016. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agr
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

    It’s a shame that Kevin Hart won’t be involved in the celebrity game to either take over the court or troll from sidelines. Nonetheless, this year’s West team is loaded with athleticism. New Orleans native Hip-hop artist Master P will take to the court with his son Romeo Miller.

    For those who don’t know, Percy Miller (Master P) signed contracts with the Charlotte Hornets in 1998 and the Toronto Raptors in 1999. He played in the preseason for both clubs. Also on the West Team, WNBA player Candace Parker and Baron Davis will suit up to complete a solid Big 4. 

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 11: Lindsay Whalen #13 of the Minnesota Lynx drives to the basket against Kristi Toliver #20 of the Los Angeles Sparks in Game Two of the 2016 WNBA Finals on October 11, 2016 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Lynx d
    Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

    Lindsay Whalen of the WNBA, Nick Cannon and Jason Williams, who may still have a crossover left in his game, have a tough matchup on their hands.

    The casual NBA fan may recognize New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis on the World Team for the Rising Stars Challenge, but his teammate, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has started to gain traction in the discussion for impressive NBA imports. He scored 40 points against the Knicks in the previous week. Together, Jokic and Porzingis could dominate the event. 

    Nonetheless, the U.S. team roster could remain competitive with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns in the middle and Phoenix Suns’ young sharpshooter Devin Booker on the wing.

         

    Saturday: Skills Challenge / Three-Point Contest / Slam Dunk Contest

    TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 13: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates by holding up his trophy after winning the Foot Locker Three-Point Contest during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night as part of the 2016 NBA All-Star Weekend on Febr
    NBA Photos/Getty Images

    Last year, Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas took pride in an effort to win the NBA Skills Challenge in Canada. He came up short thanks to Towns. However, the 5’9” dynamite will attempt to win the contest without the previous winner taking part in the event.

    Most spectators tune into the All-Star festivities on Saturday night for the distance shooting and showmanship during the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

    The Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, have won the last two NBA Three-Point Contests. This year, Thompson will defend his title without Curry as a competitor in the contest. Keep an eye on Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry who’s shooting a career-high 41 percent from beyond the arc and ranks No. 3 in three-pointers made.

    Without Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine in the mix, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon seems like the probable winner in the dunk contest. For those looking to prop up an underdog, search Youtube for Phoenix Suns rookie forward Derrick Jones Jr. Though relatively unknown to casual fans, he has the leaping ability and acrobatics to steal the show.

     

    Sunday: NBA All-Star Game

    1. From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid

    2. Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever?

    3. Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC

    4. Kevin Durant Hits Deep 3 Over Westbrook

    5. Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant

    6. Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos

    7. Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk

    8. On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia

    9. The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA

    10. Kerr Ejected

    11. Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings

    12. Michael Carter-Williams "Fouls" James Harden

    13. Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers

    14. The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court

    15. Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA

    16. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    17. Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month

    18. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs

    19. CJ McCollum Making Moves

    20. DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him

    21. Kristaps Porzingis Slams in the Face of Dwight Howard

    22. Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime

    23. James Harden to Sam Dekker Alley-Oop

    24. Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way

    25. Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose

    26. The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime

    27. Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process

    28. This Night in the NBA

    29. Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck

    30. Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    31. Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    32. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    33. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    34. Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration

    35. Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers

    36. Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors

    37. Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three

    38. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    39. LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs

    40. Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors

    41. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point

    42. Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments

    43. KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder

    44. Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters?

    45. Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?

    46. The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston

    47. Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament

    48. Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month

    49. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA

    50. Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It

    51. Kristaps Porzingis Puts the Moves on the Bucks

    52. Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler

    53. Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns

    54. James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP?

    55. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1

    56. Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others

    57. Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler

    58. Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference?

    59. Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference

    60. Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair?

    61. What's Wrong with the New York Knicks?

    62. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017?

    63. James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime

    64. Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis

    65. Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat

    66. Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point

    67. Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ

    68. Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets

    69. Kristaps Porzingis Down the Lane for a Jam

    70. Nuggets Rebound with KP Flying Out to 3-Pt Line

    71. Lopez Does a Double Clothesline

    72. KP in No-Man's Land on Defense

    73. KP at 4 Leads to Wide-Open Pacers 3

    74. Porzingis Plays Good D at Rim vs. Pacers

    75. Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line

    76. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers

    77. Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam

    78. Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes

    79. Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech

    80. Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter

    81. James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP

    82. Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season

    83. DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'?

    84. Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion?

    85. Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics?

    86. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far

    87. Westbrook Connects with Oladipo on the Half-Court Lob

    88. Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double

    89. Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter

    90. Russell Westbrook Fills the Stat Sheet with Offensive Board and Score

    91. Cleveland Cavaliers Rick Roll'd

    92. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings

    93. LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends

    94. Can VR Save DeAndre Jordan's Free-Throw Percentage?

    95. Klay Thompson Career High 60 Points

    96. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: The NBA's Best Duos

    It’s still unclear who will replace Eastern All-Star Kevin Love, who’s expected to miss action for approximately six weeks due to a knee scope, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Nonetheless, the star-studded event has intriguing storylines out west.

    We’re all waiting to see if coach Steve Kerr places his player, Kevin Durant, in an awkward team situation with Russell Westbrook. It would be fitting to see the former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates squash the tension by sharing cupcakes right before tip off.

    We’ll likely see some spectacular dunks from LeBron James early before he finds a spot on the bench. His teammate, DeMar DeRozan, should earn the title as a rim-rocker through the third quarter. As the fourth quarter approaches, season MVP candidates James Harden and Westbrook will likely propel the Western Conference to victory. 

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 